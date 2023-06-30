2023 Cloquet Pine Journal All-Area Softball Team

CLOQUET — For the second year in a row, the Moose Lake-Willow River Rebels lead the way among area teams with the most selections for the Cloquet Pine Journal's All-Area Softball Team following another deep postseason run at the Class A state tournament in North Mankato.

Alexis Hoffman and fellow Rebels' senior Sarah Christy, the Pine Journal's All-Area Player of the Year, are among the list of five seniors on this year's team, which also includes Avery Kuklinski and Raegan Olson of Esko; Roena Diver of Cloquet; and Eliza DeCaigny of Carlton-Wrenshall.

Abby Mitchell (Carlton-Wrenshall) and Carly Johnson (Cloquet) comprise the list of juniors. Hallie Klavu and Sandra Ribich of MLWR are the lone sophomores.

Mitchell, Diver, Christy, Klavu and Kuklinski make their return to the squad after being part of the inaugural team in 2022.

Sarah Christy

Moose Lake-Willow River

Sr. • P Moose Lake-Willow River's Sarah Christy winds up for a pitch during a game against Cloquet at Braun Park in Cloquet on Wednesday, May 17. Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal - Compiled a 9-4 record in the circle with two no-hitters and six shutouts over 83 innings pitched as the Rebels' ace. Christy finished with a 1.10 ERA and a 134-15 strikeout-walk ratio. - Paced Moose Lake-Willow River's high-powered offense in RBIs with 32 to go along with a .483 batting average, six doubles, two triples and one home run. - Two-time Class A second team all-state selection, Class A all-tournament team; Polar League all-conference selection; Minnesota Fastpitch Coaches' Association All-Star Series selection. - "Sarah has been a team-leader on and off the field for us, finishing out her senior year by helping her team to a third-place finish in the Class A state tournament,” coach Kelly Goeb said. “She has been a go-to hitter for us, coming through with some big hits this season when needed and leading our team in RBIs at 32. She has pitched some tough games against some tough teams and has always kept us in the game.”

Abby Mitchell

Carlton-Wrenshall

Jr. • P Carlton-Wrenshall’s Abby Mitchell (18) fires a pitch in the second inning of the Raptors game at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex in Superior on Thursday, May 12, 2022. Jed Carlson / File / Superior Telegram - Led the Raptors in nearly all statistical categories at the plate, including batting average (.587) and RBIs (23). Finished with 12 extra-base hits on nine doubles, two triples and a home run. - Mitchell's dominant season in the circle culminated in a 15-7 record with a paltry 0.733 ERA and an area-best 291 strikeouts. She finished with seven no-hitters and two one-hit outings. - Class A first team all-state; Polar League all-conference selection. - "She is the first to practice setting up hitting screens. She stays until the last out of every JV game helping put away gear," coach Brent Pokornowski said. "She is a Polar League All-Star and team MVP. Abby would be any college coach's dream player."

Roena Diver

Cloquet

Sr. • SS Cloquet's Roena Diver waits for a pitch during a game against Moose Lake-Willow River at Braun Park in Cloquet on Wednesday, May 17. Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal - Paced the 'Jacks in batting average (.371), on-base percentage (.473) and runs scored (22). Diver added six extra-base hits on four doubles, one triple and a home run with eight stolen bases. - First team all-Lake Superior Conference; Class AAA all-state honorable mention. - "Knowledgeable ball player who sports speed, smarts and spirit. A competitor who doesn’t like to lose,” coach Tyler Korby said. “Captain who can bunt for a base hit or knock it over the fence. Rarely strikes out, making her a tough out. Gritty ballplayer with good range at shortstop.”

Avery Kuklinski

Esko

Sr. • CF Esko senior Avery Kuklinski connects for a hit during a game against Barnum at the Esko Athletic Complex, Tuesday, April 25. Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal - Posted an area-best .570 batting average on 45 hits as the Eskomos' leadoff hitter. Kuklinski finished the season with 37 runs scored, 19 walks, 17 RBIs, eight doubles and an on-base percentage of .667. - Recorded a fielding percentage of .947 from the center field position. - Class AA first team all-state; Polar League all-conference selection. - “She leads off every game, instant pressure on the opponents. It’s a cliche to say she will be missed—but there is no replacing this three-year starter in the outfield spot,” coach Jeff Emanuel said.

Sandra Ribich

Moose Lake-Willow River

So. • 1B Sandra Ribich (21) of Moose Lake / Willow River hits the ball against Silver Bay during the Section 7A softball championship at Braun Park on Thursday, June 1, in Cloquet. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune - Led the area in hits with 47 in 87 at-bats for a batting average of .540 and an on-base percentage of .556. Ribich collected 28 RBIs with 11 extra-base hits on eight doubles, one triple and two home runs. - Class A second team all-state; Polar League all-conference selection. - “Sandra has been a vacuum at first base, not letting much get by her whether hit or thrown at her,” coach Kelly Goeb said. “She has led our team in hitting with a .540 batting average and hit a two-run home run in our third-place state tourney game to clinch the win for us.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Carly Johnson

Cloquet

Jr. • 2B Carly Johnson (10) of Cloquet catches a fly ball against Superior at Braun Park on Wednesday, May 3, in Cloquet. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune - Finished with a team-high 20 hits and tied for the team-lead in RBIs with 20, to go along with a .333 batting average, 20 runs scored, five doubles, three triples and a home run. - Honorable mention all-Lake Superior Conference selection. - “All-LSC pick produces power, average and can bunt. Runs like the wind. Rarely goes down on strikes. Outfielder-turned-infielder sports solid versatility. Can hit homers, lace liners, and is not an easy out at all. A vital piece to the Lumberjacks next season," coach Tyler Korby said.

Allie Jones

Cloquet

So. • P Allie Jones (8) of Cloquet pitches the ball against Superior at Braun Park on Wednesday, May 3, in Cloquet. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune - Finished second in batting average (.352) among Lumberjack hitters with 19 hits in 54 at-bats. - Ace of the Cloquet pitching staff who compiled an 11-11 record in the circle with a 102-56 strikeout-walk ratio in 127 innings-pitched. Jones finished with a 3.417 ERA. - Second-team all-Lake Superior Conference - “The soccer, hockey and softball athlete has carried the Lumberjacks’ load in the circle for the last two seasons. There are no gimmes in Class AAA, and she has had to work hard at her craft. Has grown nicely in throwing nearly every inning for the Lumberjacks the last two years," coach Tyler Korby said.

Hallie Klavu

Moose Lake-Willow River

So. • SS Hallie Klavu (24) of Moose Lake / Willow River catches a fly ball against Silver Bay during the Section 7A softball championship at Braun Park on Thursday, June 1, in Cloquet. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune - Recorded a stellar .483 batting average on 42 hits in 83 at-bats for the Rebels. She finished with 13 extra-base hits (10-2Bs, 3-3Bs) and 54 runs scored. - Went 24-25 on steal attempts - Class A first-team all-state; Polar League all-conference selection. - “Hallie moved to shortstop this year, and played her new position like a champ,” coach Kelly Goeb said. “She continues to run the bases with amazing speed, stealing 24 bases and only being caught once. She scored 54 runs this year (more than all of our opponents combined!)”

Alexis Hoffman

Moose Lake-Willow River

Sr. • P Alexis Hoffman (15) of Moose Lake / Willow River pitches the ball against Silver Bay during the Section 7A softball championship at Braun Park on Thursday, June 1, in Cloquet. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune - Totaled 22 hits in 76 at-bats for a .289 batting average featuring 20 RBIs and 10 extra-base hits. - Hoffman boasted an unblemished record of 13-0 in the circle for the Rebels in 72 innings-pitched. She finished with a strikeout:walk ratio of 108:5, 0.78 ERA, six shutouts and one no-hitter. - Minnesota Fastpitch Coaches' Association All-Star Series selection. - "Alexis has amazing control and great speed, walking only five batters while striking out 108 with 13 wins and no losses," coach Kelly Goeb said. "We would not have had the success we did this season without her."

Bailey Plante

Esko

Jr. • SS Bailey Plante (8) of Esko beats the ball and Monroe Rewertz (9) to second base on Thursday, May 18, in Esko. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune - Finished second on the team in hits with 35 hits in 85 at-bats for a .412 batting average. Plante led the Eskomos in extra-base hits with 13 for 26 RBIs and 23 runs scored. - Polar League all-conference selection. - “Bailey liked being in the role with runners on base. She definitely wanted that pressure,” coach Jeff Emanuel said. “More often than not, Bailey would find a way to get her teammates off those bases. She knows this game better than most in the area, and loves to play. She was selected All-Section in 2023 and All-Conference.”

Raegan Olson

Esko

Sr. • 2B Esko's Raegan Olson looks to tag out the Eveleth-Gilbert base runner on a successful steal attempt during a Section 7AA quarterfinals game, Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Braun Park. Jake Przytarski / File / Cloquet Pine Journal - Posted the second highest batting average among Esko hitters (.425) on 34 hits, including four doubles, one triple and 18 runs scored. - Finished with a .920 fielding percentage from the second base position. - “She bought into the system we needed to attack opponents," coach Jeff Emanuel said. "As a No. 2 hitter, it can be tough not getting all the pats on the back for moving runners, but she was great at it, and it made her a good team player.”