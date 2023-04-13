CLOQUET — The 2023 Cloquet Pine Journal All-Area boys basketball team boasts a majority of upperclassmen, with four juniors and four seniors leading the list of 10 area athletes.

The seniors are headlined by All-Area Boys Basketball Player of the Year Marco Mayorga of Cloquet. He's joined by Cuinn Berger (Esko), Layne Wickstrom (Barnum) and Jimmy Walker (Moose Lake/Willow River).

The class of 2024 includes Koi Perich and Dalton Spindler of Esko, along with Luuke Korpela and Sam Ojibway of Carlton.

Rounding out the the inaugural squad are sophomores Dylan Nyberg (Cromwell-Wright) and Jack Battaglia (Cloquet).

Marco Mayorga

Cloquet

Sr. • C Cloquet's Marco Mayorga goes up for a shot during a Wood City Classic tournament game against Cromwell-Wright on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Cloquet Middle School. Jake Przytarski / Cloquet Pine Journal - Led the Lumberjacks in scoring with 17 points and six rebounds per game. - First team all-Lake Superior Conference - Coach Steve Battaglia describes Mayorga as a "crafty, undersized big man."

Cuinn Berger

Esko

Sr. • G Cuinn Berger of Esko calls out a play during a Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022 game against Crosby-Ironton at Esko High School. Jake Przytarski / Cloquet Pine Journal - Finished his senior season with averages of 13 points, three assists, three rebounds and two steals per game. - First team all-Polar League Conference (Large) - "(Berger is a) great shooter who has led the team in 3-pointers each of the last three seasons," coach Derek Anderson said.

Jimmy Walker

Moose Lake/Willow River

Sr. • G Jimmy Walker of Moose Lake/Willow River looks to pass during a game against Cloquet on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022 at Cloquet Middle School. Jake Przytarski / Cloquet Pine Journal - Nearly averaged a double-double with 9.6 points and 10 rebounds per game for the Rebels. - Second team all-Polar League Conference (Large) - "(Walker) averaged 10 rebounds per game and (was) a double-double machine (with a) high motor," coach Paul Dewey said.

Layne Wickstrom

Barnum

Sr. • G Marshall’s Carter Boos goes for a lay up against Barnum’s Layne Wickstrom during a game on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. Steve Kuchera / Duluth News Tribune - Top-defender for the Bombers who averaged just over 14 points, seven rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. - First team all-Polar League Conference (Large) - "Layne plays the game with passion and was the leader of a team that made it to the section finals," coach Richard Newman said. "In the championship game, he was our leading scorer and went 16-for-16 in free throws. He was our top defender and was a tough player grabbing rebounds from the guard position."

Luuke Korpela

Carlton

Jr. • G Carlton's Luuke Korpela drives hard to the basket during a Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 game against Wrenshall at Wrenshall High School. Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal - Nearly averaged a double-double with a team-high 21 points per game along with 9.5 rebounds. Also posted 2.5 steals and 3.5 assists per game. - Polar League Conference MVP (Small) - "Luuke really turned on the scoring this year and reached his 1,000 point milestone in our last regular season game," coach Shawn Filipiak said.

Sam Ojibway

Carlton

Jr. • G Carlton junior Sam Ojibway goes up for a contested layup during a game against Wrenshall on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 at Carlton High School. Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal - Point guard for the Bulldogs who averaged 13 points, eight assists, six rebounds and four steals per game. - First team all-Polar League Conference (Small) - "Sam took charge as the point guard and floor general for our team," coach Shawn Filipiak said. "He played several great all around games this season, having two triple-doubles, and only coming up shy one rebound or steal on three other occasions in effort of a triple-double."

Koi Perich

Esko

Jr. • G Esko's Koi Perich is guarded by Deon'Tae Persaud-Davis of Denfeld during a Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 game at Esko High School. Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal - Paced the Eskomos with 22.8 points per game to go along with 3.4 assists, 6.6 rebounds and 2.7 steals. - First team all-Polar League Conference (Large) - "Finishes well around the rim and is very explosive," coach Derek Anderson said. "(Perich) has led the team in scoring each of the last two seasons."

Dalton Spindler

Esko

Jr. • G Esko’s Dalton Spindler (15) drives to the hoop past Pequot Lakes’ Conner Quale (21) in the first half of the game in Esko on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram - Well-rounded contributor for the Eskomos who averaged just over 10 points, five assists and five rebounds per game. - Second team all-Polar League Conference (Large) - "(Spindler) sees the court well and does a little bit of everything for us," coach Derek Anderson said.

Jack Battaglia

Cloquet

So. • G Cloquet sophomore Jack Battaglia drives to the basket during a game against Esko, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023 at Cloquet Middle School. Jake Przytarski / Cloquet Pine Journal - Shot 36% from beyond the arc en route to averaging 15 points per game for the Lumberjacks. - Second team all-Lake Superior Conference - "A smart player who can score in multiple ways," coach Steve Battaglia said.