2023 Cloquet Pine Journal All-Area Baseball Team

CLOQUET — The Class AA state champions of Esko lead this year's All-Area Team with a whopping seven selections, including the Duluth News Tribune and Pine Journal All-Area Player of the Year Cale Haugen.

He's joined by fellow Class AA all-state selection and Esko teammate, Finn Furcht, along with senior Ty Christensen; juniors Isaak Sertich, Bryce Hipp and Dylan Marciulionis; and sophomore Sam Haugen.

Marciulionis, Furcht, Sertich and the Haugen brothers are all repeat selections from the 2022 all-area team.

Seniors Kollin Bonneville (Cloquet) and Caleb Hautajarvi (Barnum) round out the list of All-Area Team returners.

Making their debuts on the roster are Eli Gilbertson of Barnum and Ashton Stansfield of Cloquet.

Here's more on the players:

Cale Haugen

Esko

Sr. • P/SS Cale Haugen (5) of Esko pitches the ball against Rock Ridge during the Section 7AA semifinal at Wade Stadium on Tuesday, June 6, in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune - Topped nearly every statistical category among area hitters, including hits (46), batting average (.548), total bases (96), on-base percentage (.632), OPS (1.775), slugging (1.143), doubles (14), triples (3), home runs (10), RBIs (48) and runs scored (42). Haugen only struck out three times in 84 at-bats and went 17-17 on stolen base attempts. - Set MSHSL single-season records in total bases with 96 (4th all-time), slugging percentage of 1.143 (10th) and consecutive on-base streak with 12 (T-5th). - Equally impressive on the mound, Haugen finished with a perfect 8-0 record featuring a 0.273 ERA, a batting average against of .120, a .760 WHIP and a 98-17 strikeout-to-walk ratio. - Gatorade Minnesota Baseball Player of the Year, MSHSBCA Class AA Player of the Year, Prep Baseball Report Minnesota Player of the Year, Class AA first team all-state, Class AA all-tournament team, MSHSBCA All-Star Series selection, Polar League all-conference selection. - "In our opinion, (he's) one of the top two-way players in the state," Esko coach Ben Haugen said. "(He) did it on the mound and at the plate all season long."

Finn Furcht

Esko

Jr. • P/OF Finn Furcht (10) of Esko pitches the ball against Pequot Lakes on Thursday, May 18, in Esko. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune - Collected 26 hits in 66 at-bats (.394 average) with 10 extra-base hits (5-2B, 2-3B, 5-HR), 29 RBIs and 30 runs scored. He finished with a .534 on-base percentage. - Pitched 37.1 innings overall for the Eskomos where he compiled a 6-1 record with a 68-25 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a 1.688 ERA. - Class AA all-state, Class AA all-tournament team, Polar League all-conference selection. - "Pitched in some huge games this season and came up big time and time again," Coach Haugen said. "(He's) probably the most improved bat in the lineup from about May on."

Caleb Hautajarvi

Barnum

Sr. • SS/P Barnum's Caleb Hautajarvi prepares to swing at a pitch during a game against Carlton-Wrenshall at Chub Lake Field in Carlton, Tuesday, May 2. Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal - Cleanup hitter for the Bombers who finished with a .462 batting average, a .539 on-base percentage and 15 extra-base hits (11-2B, 2-3B, 2-HR). - Recorded a 5-1 record on the mound with 81 strikeouts and an ERA of 1.692. - Polar League all-conference selection. - "Caleb was by far our best pitcher, but when he was not pitching, we didn't lose a beat, because having Caleb and Eli playing short and second made us so solid defensively," Barnum coach Dave Duesler said.

Isaak Sertich

Esko

Jr. • 3B Isaak Sertich (3) of Esko hits the ball against Pequot Lakes on Thursday, May 18, in Esko. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune - Finished the season with 27 hits in 79 at-bats (.342 average), 32 runs scored, 34 RBIs and an on-base percentage of .436. Thirteen of his 27 hits went for extra bases (7-2B, 1-3B, 5-HR). Hit a grand slam in the Class AA state semifinals against Cannon Falls. - Polar League all-conference selection. - "Has all the tools to be great: speed, arm strength, bat speed, hand-eye coordination and competitiveness," coach Ben Haugen said.

Eli Gilbertson

Barnum

So. • P/IF Barnum's Eli Gilbertson connects for a hit in a game against Silver Bay during the Section 7A tournament, Tuesday, May 30, at Robert Johnson Memorial Park. Jake Przytarski / Cloquet Pine Journal - Led the Bombers with a .475 batting average featuring five doubles and a triple as the lead off hitter. Finished with an on-base percentage of .545. - Polar League all-conference selection. - "Caleb and Eli were definitely our leaders on the field. They understand the game so well and are like having a coach right there on the field," coach Dave Duesler said.

Kollin Bonneville

Cloquet

Sr. • SS Cloquet’s Kollin Bonneville (9) fields a ball at shortstop in the third inning of the Lumberjacks game in Superior on Tuesday, April 18. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram - Went 31-71 at the plate (.437 average) in addition to drawing 19 walks and batting in 16 runs. Finished with 10 extra-base hits (9-2B, 1-3B), and was never thrown out on 17 steal attempts. - First-team all-Lake Superior Conference. - "Kollin was our best overall player, doing it all: playing a solid SS, stealing bases (and) hitting," Cloquet coach Tyler Olin said.

Dylan Marciulionis

Esko

Jr. • P/DH Esko pitcher Dylan Marciulionis (13) pitches the ball against Cannon Falls during the Minnesota State Class AA baseball semifinal at Dick Putz Field on Wednesday, June 14, in St. Cloud. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune - Finished with 14 hits in 55 at-bats (.255 average), with four doubles and a home run. Recorded an on-base percentage of .481 with a team-high 20 walks. - Trailed only Cale Haugen in innings logged on the mound for the Eskomos with 40.2. He posted a perfect 5-0 record with a team-best .639 WHIP, 0.689 ERA, 51-8 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a batting average against of .133. Pitched a complete-game shutout in the Class AA state championship against Perham. - Class AA all-tournament team, Polar League all-conference selection. - "Once was under the radar, but now everyone knows about him," coach Ben Haugen said. "(He) had an absolute breakout season pitching and came onto the scene pitching a two-hit shutout in the state championship game."

Sam Haugen

Esko

So. • OF Esko outfielder Sam Haugen (15) catches a ball in center field against Cannon Falls during the Minnesota State Class AA baseball semifinal at Dick Putz Field on Wednesday, June 14, in St. Cloud. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune - Team-high 90 at-bats as the lead off hitter with 36 hits overall (.400 average) and 13 going for extra bases (8-2B, 5-HR). Scored 38 runs in addition to driving in 23. Paced the Eskomos in steals with 20. - Polar League all-conference selection. - "Extremely versatile: infield, outfield, pitcher and possessing all the tools: speed, power, and athletic. Best part: he's just a sophomore," coach Ben Haugen said.

Bryce Hipp

Esko

Jr. • C Esko junior Bryce Hipp rounds third on his way to home plate after hitting a grand slam during a game against Cloquet at the Esko Sports Complex, Tuesday, May 23. Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal - Collected 30 hits in 73 at-bats (.411 average) with 10 extra-base hits (7-2B, 2-3B, 1-HR) and 30 RBIs. Went 16-16 on stolen base attempts. - Threw-out six base runners on steal attempts in 136.2 innings behind the plate. - Polar League all-conference selection. - "One of the hardest working kids Esko baseball has had," coach Ben Haugen said. "A shutdown catcher who went from catching zero innings last year to just about every inning this year. One of the best kept catching secrets in the state."

Ashton Stansfield

Cloquet

Sr. • P/DH Ashton Stansfield (13) of Cloquet hits the ball against Hibbing at Ed Mettner Baseball Field in Cloquet. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune - Closed out his final season with Cloquet hitting .349 (22-63) with a pair of doubles and a home run, while driving in 13 runs. - Finished with a 2.12 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 33 innings pitched. - First-team all-Lake Superior Conference selection. - "Ashton was our best two-way player, making an impact on the mound and at the plate," coach Tyler Olin said.