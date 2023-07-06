DNR Report: People take to the water over holiday weekend

District 5 - Eveleth area

CO Curtis Simonson (Int’l Falls #2) reports working Rainy Lake and area rivers checking anglers and monitoring boating activity this past week. The warm weather had many people out enjoying the holiday weekend.

CO John Slatinski IV (Ray) Large numbers of boaters and anglers were contacted on area lakes. The extended heat had many boats anchored for swimming and floating. There were a fair number of groups that were angling and reporting a slight slowdown in the catch rate. Overall boating safety compliance has been high. Non-motorized paddlers area reminded that PFDs are required even if only a short distance from shore.

CO Troy Fondie (Orr) reports monitoring area lakes and waterways. Boating and angling activities were checked. ATV activities continue to be checked as do area forest roads. Public access sites were visited, and numerous administrative tasks completed. Free time was spent working on equipment.

CO Aaron Larson (Tower) worked primarily angling and ATV activity. Larson spent time on Lake Vermilion, the Eagles Nest Chain of lakes, and the BWCAW. He dealt with violations that related to boating and angling including no throwable life jacket, fail to display boat registration, several no angling licenses, invalid angling licenses and illegal length northern. He also spent time working on wetland violations.

CO Marc Johnson (Hibbing) primarily worked ATV, angling and boating enforcement. Time was also spent speaking with several groups of kids at “Safety Town” in Hibbing. The holiday weekend brought many outdoors to recreate and enjoy the warm weather. Violations encountered included ATV DWI, illegal PWC operation, gunwale riding, expired registration and ATV passenger restrictions.

CO Shane Zavodnik (Virginia) A week of beautiful weather made for a busy Fourth of July weekend. Most of the week was spent on boat patrol monitoring surrounding lakes. There was a steady influx of recreational boating activity as to be expected, and angling activity was also busy despite the slow bite report. There was an unusually high number of boating safety violations encountered over the weekend, and Zavodnik also took enforcement action in regard to several angling infractions. Zavodnik also assisted the local sheriff’s department with a serious domestic assault call which resulted in a subject being arrested for a felony offense.

CO Duke Broughten (Aurora) spent the week monitoring fishing, boating and ATV activity. Anglers reported limited success this week. Boating activity was high over the weekend due to warm weather. ATV activity remained steady. Broughten fielded calls regarding nuisance animals and boat registrations. Broughten also attended a ceremony where he assisted presenting a local resident the Firearm Safety Instructor of the Year Award.

District 6 - Two Harbors area

CO Sean Williams (Ely 1) reports the weekend saw the normal activity you would expect for the Independence Day weekend with great warm and dry weather. Angling reports were slow, mostly smallmouth bass being reported. Violations included: Angling without a license, operating a PWC without a life jacket, and operating an unregistered watercraft.

CO Thomas Wahlstrom (Grand Marais) worked a joint operation with the Ontario Game Wardens along the border lakes. The officer also spent time on inland lakes and monitoring ATV traffic. Enforcement action was taken for watercraft, angling and ATV violations.

CO Hudson Ledeen (Grand Marais #2) spent the week monitoring angling, boating, ATV and all other outdoor activities occurring over the holiday weekend. Few fish were seen being caught, but that was most likely due to the beautiful calm weather. Ledeen continued working an ongoing investigation involving large amounts of trash being dumped on State Forest land. Enforcement action was taken for numerous angling and boating violations.

CO Anthony Bermel (Babbitt) worked lakes in and out of the BWCAW as well ATV trails. Activity was high and numerous violations were found including extra lines, fishing without licenses, expired registration, cans in the BWCAW, and youth ATV passengers without helmets. Fishing seemed to improve later in the week.

CO Matt Miller ((Silver Bay) checked anglers and campers on a national forest canoe route. Hot weather and bugs gave some canoeists a challenge, but the fish seemed to cooperate. PFDs and disposal of fish remains were an issue. ATV trails were checked, and state forest campgrounds monitored. Enforcement action taken for ATV and boating violations.

CO Kylan Hill (Tofte) reports getting a lot of boating time in throughout the week. Activity was steady with large numbers of motorboats and paddlecraft seen on local lakes. Multiple citations were issued for PFD violations. One party was contacted in an unregistered 8-foot motorboat without a PFD. The boat was extremely unstable as the party was moving around and Hill ultimately decided to escort the party back to shore. Hill assisted Cook County in a search for an elderly male with dementia. Hill located the party near a large river that was over 3 miles from their house. The walleye bite was poor all week.

CO Don Murray (Two Harbors) worked ATV and watercraft recreation activity over the holiday weekend. ATV use was high on area trails. Angling success slowed down during the week, but the nice weather was enjoyed by all. Enforcement action was taken for licensing violations and nuisance bear complaints were handled.

District 7 - Grand Rapids area

CO Vinny Brown (Northome) patrolled area lakes, responded to wildlife related calls, assisted with a boat safety class, and conducted ATV enforcement. Enforcement action was taken for bringing an infant on a boat without a proper life jacket, expired boat registration, pulling a tube without a spotter, allowing youth to ride ATVs without helmets, and fishing with extra lines. An eaglet was captured and returned to its nest tree with the assistance of a power company after falling out of the nest. The eaglet was re-captured a few days later after it left the tree again and wandered away from the area. The eaglet was turned over to Northwoods Wildlife Rescue due to the parents no longer providing food.

CO Jayson Hansen (Bigfork) Worked ATV’s, boating and fishing activities. He patrolled campgrounds and trails. Numerous game and fish questions were answered. He also responded to wildlife-related complaints.

CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) worked busy boating activity over the past week. Warm temperatures have brought out recreational watercraft to enjoy the area lakes in large numbers. Enforcement action was taken for failing to register a watercraft, failing to display a watercraft registration, failing to transfer the ownership of a watercraft and failing to have an angling license in possession.

CO Brian Holt (Grand Rapids) checked angling and boating safety during the previous week. Time was also spent monitoring AIS compliance and recreational vehicles. Holt worked a busy weekend before the Fourth of July on lakes in the Grand Rapids area. Enforcement activity involved boating safety and angling violations.

CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) continued to patrol area lakes. Several complaints were followed up on involving unsafe operation of watercraft. Assistance was given to other law enforcement agencies on a variety of calls including the recovery of a plane that crashed into a lake.

District 8 - Duluth area

CO Jacob Willis (Brookston) saw a lot of activity on the water and trails over the first part of the holiday weekend. Fishing was slow but most of the activity was recreational boating. Willis also responded to multiple ATV crashes, but thankfully none had serious injuries. Remember, anyone under 18 needs to wear a helmet on any ATV; this includes “side by sides."

CO Andy Schmidt (Duluth West) spent much of the week working angling and boating activity. The holiday weekend was one of the busiest seen for watercraft traffic. Violations included overlimit of fish, life jacket issues, registration and jet ski distance violations.

CO Kipp Duncan (Duluth East) talked with a youth camp of approximately 100 kids about fishing regulations and the reason for laws and enforcement officers. Enforcement work included working area lakes focusing on recreational boating and fishing enforcement. Several personal watercraft operators were contacted due to operating too close to shore. ATV and other recreational vehicles were also worked through the week, and Duncan followed up on a waters complaint involving lake water for irrigation of lawns.

CO Mikeena Wehr (Willow River) worked the busy Fourth of July Holiday weekend. Many contacts were made on area lakes and trails. A common theme throughout the week was negligence to safety. If you are not up-to-date on ATV, OHM, ORV, boating or other recreational regulations, the Minnesota DNR website has PDF copies of all current regulations.

CO Tony Elwell (Cloquet) monitored boating, angling and ATV activity this week. Nuisance animal calls were fielded, and a litter complaint was investigated. Enforcement action was taken for various watercraft safety, angling and ATV violations.