Cloquet Forestry Center takes community into the woods

CLOQUET — At the Cloquet Forestry Center, the third week of August sees their annual open house event.

Forest and Resource Manager Kyle Gill said the open house serves as an invitation to the local community to come “into the woods to learn about what we’re learning about.”

Mike Schrage, right, a wildlife biologist for the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, discusses how the Band is working alongside the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to expand Minnesota’s elk numbers. The goal is to move a portion of the elk population from northwestern Minnesota to northeastern Minnesota starting in 2026. Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

“We’re known well within the international research community, but not necessarily always known within the local community, so we saw that there was an opportunity to communicate better,” Gill said.

Educational talks around a campfire — accompanied by s’mores, of course — and hands-on activities for kids were some of the ways community members were able to learn about the forestry center’s work on Aug. 23.

Learning about the forest

Open house attendees also had the opportunity to ride through the forest on a wagon tour hosted by Gill and Paul Priestly, who works with the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa's Resource Management Division, focusing on prescribed fire.

As one wagon filled up, attendees young and old overflowed onto a second. Gill noted that “experiential learning is key” at the forestry center, and he encouraged guests to utilize all of their senses just before the tour set off into the woods.

At the first stop, Gill reserved a minute of silence for everyone to make observations. A young girl shared that she heard wind, birds and grasshoppers. Others noted the smell of raspberries, pines and ashes, and how the underbrush was brown instead of green.

Attendees at the Cloquet Forestry Center open house on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, get ready for an hourlong wagon ride through the center to learn about its history and the role the center plays to the area. Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

“Just on Sunday we were working with the Band and some other collaborators and did a prescribed fire right here,” Gill explained.

Priestly provided an explanation of prescribed fire.

“The word ‘prescription’ tells us a lot. So, we’re prescribing an exact temperature, humidity, wind direction and speed, atmospheric conditions, cloud cover, field moisture, greenness in the forest, phenology — we’re using all these factors to determine the Goldilocks effect, the sweet spot, for when the right time is to implement that fire," he said.

Gill also introduced some of the “oldest members and teachers” of the forest: the 250-year-old red pines that surrounded the wagon. The trees hold valuable stories in their rings which he said are “informative for us of how things have been stewarded in the past … it’s a good thing for us to consider when we’re considering long term forest stewardship.”

Next, Gill and Priestly took the wagon through a field and into a portion of the woods that anyone who attended a Carlton County school as a fifth grader would likely recognize; it's the area of the forestry center that hosts Conservation Education Days.

A few tour-goers' hands went up when Gill asked if anyone attended Conservation Education Day as a student.

Conservation Education Days have taken place every fall since 1968 and serve 500-600 students who take their classroom outside for a day to learn about various topics, such as tree identification, wildfires and aquatic ecology, Gill said.

Here, Gill also mentioned that the forestry center researches wildlife as well as plants.

He asked if anyone knew what kinds of birds might occupy the area of the forest we were in. Woodpeckers, grouse and owls were suggested, but what Gill was looking for was a different bird of prey: a goshawk.

The Cloquet Forestry Center offers over 24 miles of trails and is open to the public. The center is one of 10 research and outreach centers in the state led by the University of Minnesota’s College of Food, Agricultural and Natural Resource Sciences. Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

Gill warned attendees of walking this section of the trail around March and April, the goshawk’s nesting season, as visitors have reported getting dive-bombed by the territorial birds.

No updates on returning forestry center to the Band

Of the many questions asked along the trail, one person inquired about the progress of the University of Minnesota returning the forestry center to the Band.

"I think the U is wrestling with that history and recognizing that we benefited from practices and policies that did not respect the sovereignty that was retained in the 1854 treaty," said Gill.

He mentioned that while the university's Office of the President has not made progress on that decision, those working on the ground can "foster good collaboration and collaborative learning and hopefully collaborative stewardship," something he also acknowledged has historically not been done on the university's part.

'Good' trees a matter of perspective

The wagon continued along the trail with the occasional tree bending over it, serving as a reminder of last winter’s storms.

A tour-goer asked how the trees and areas of the forest that were greatly affected by the inclement weather were managed.

Gill said that some areas were cleaned, but that bent trees also have a purpose, such as providing coverage for grouse.

Milo Ecklund, 4 of Cloquet, receives a hands-on lesson from Jan Derdowski, program leader for Youth Development at the University Minnesota Extension, at the Cloquet Forestry Center on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

“A ‘good’ tree is a tall straight tree, but that’s from one perspective … I get to learn from all those different perspectives. What ‘good’ is when it comes to a tree and a forest really depends on the eye of the beholder,” Gill said.

Gill also brought up the typical perspective taken in regard to forest fires and how it is not necessarily always correct.

“What’s been really important for us in learning from the Band is that as western foresters we came in with this mentality of ‘fire is bad for forests,’ and it’s been a long evolution of trying to shift back to the understanding that fire can actually be really good for forests,” he said.

Priestly added that prescribed burning can help support plants that don’t do well without fire, such as blueberries and raspberries, which then in turn support bears and other mammals.

He also shared that he’s read research about berry production determining how successful bear reproduction is, thus arguing that even bears can be fire dependent. “Smokey had it wrong, he should be promoting fire,” Priestly joked.

More information about the Cloquet Forestry Center, its research and offerings can be found at https://cfc.cfans.umn.edu/.

