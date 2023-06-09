Minnesota Wilderness name Colten St. Clair as new head coach

CLOQUET — The Minnesota Wilderness have named Colten St. Clair as the junior hockey program’s new head coach. He replaces Brett Skinner, who left the Cloquet-based North American Hockey League team after one season to become head coach of the United States Hockey League’s Fargo Force.

St. Clair, 30, is a University of North Dakota alum who spent the previous two seasons as associate head coach of the USHL’s Sioux City Musketeers. After helping the Musketeers win the USHL’s Clark Cup in his first season, the role of assistant general manager was added to St. Clair’s duties in Sioux City.

A native of Gilbert, Arizona, St. Clair previously spent two seasons as an assistant coach with the USHL’s Omaha Lancers and was a volunteer assistant with the University of Maine.

St. Clair played five seasons at North Dakota and was an alternate captain on the Fighting Hawks’ 2016 NCAA championship team.

The Wilderness are coming off a season in which they reached the NAHL Robertson Cup semifinals after going 35-18-3-4 under first-year head coach Brett Skinner.