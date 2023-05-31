Minnesota Wilderness coach Brett Skinner leaving after one season to coach USHL's Fargo Force

FARGO — The Fargo Force didn’t have to wait long to fill their coaching vacancy as the team announced on Wednesday that is has named Brett Skinner as its ninth head coach in franchise history.

Skinner, 39, got his coaching career started during the 2017-18 season with the Sioux Falls Stampede after a lengthy playing career. He spent five seasons working as an assistant with the Stampede before getting his first head coaching gig this past season with the Minnesota Wilderness.

“We are excited to have Brett joining us as the ninth head coach in franchise history,” said Fargo Force president Jon Kram. “He’s had a lot of success both as a player and a coach, we look forward to seeing what he brings to the Force.”

In his one season in Cloquet, Skinner led the Wilderness to a 35-18-3-4 regular-season record and a trip to the Robertson Cup Championship.

Although the Wilderness were swept by Oklahoma in Blaine, Minnesota was one of the NAHL’s most consistent teams throughout the 2022-23 season.

Skinner will become Fargo’s fifth head coach since the 2018-19 season following Nick Oliver’s departure to Wisconsin on May 23.

The Brandon, Manitoba, native and was selected by Vancouver in the third round (68th overall) of the 2002 NHL Draft.

“Brett has experience playing/coaching at every level of the game,” said Force minority owner Matt Cullen. “His hockey knowledge and background will be a great asset to our players and organization as we continue to develop, we’re excited to see what he accomplishes here in Fargo.”

Skinner played one season in the USHL (2001-02, Des Moines) before going on to a three-year career at Denver and a 12-year professional career that included stops in the NHL, AHL, ECHL and five seasons overseas. Skinner played over 500 AHL games and 11 games with the New York Islanders during the 2008-09 season.

He won a Calder Cup in 2012, back-to-back national championships at Denver and was also part of Sioux Falls' Clark Cup championship team in 2019. Now he'll try to lead the Force to their second Clark Cup.

“I’m very appreciative of the opportunity to be the next head coach of the Fargo Force,” Skinner said. “The Force have established themselves as the premier location for player development in the USHL and I’m excited to be a part of that process. With amazing facilities and great fans as well as the off ice resources the Force can provide it is a great environment for all players to develop.

"It is a tremendous opportunity to continue my personal development as a coach surrounded by so much hockey experience in an organization that has a strong winning tradition.”