Cloquet Country Club to celebrate 100th anniversary

CLOQUET — One of northern Minnesota’s oldest golf courses is slated to celebrate its centennial anniversary with a weekend of family-friendly fun starting Friday, July 28.

Cloquet Country Club's 100th anniversary celebration will begin Friday evening with a 1920s-themed party and will lead into a golf scramble Saturday afternoon that is expected to see more than 70 competitors. Following the scramble, the club will host a food truck and live entertainment for patrons.

After two days of primarily adult-focused celebration, Sunday will feature a bounce house and kid-friendly activities including on-course golf options. For Cloquet Country Club general manager Bill Manahan, a successful centennial would feature hundreds of attendants and a celebration of the history of the country club.

Sam Baker hits a chip shot on the third hole of the final round of the Cloquet Invitational on July 10, 2022. The invitational is hosted by Cloquet Country Club. Steve Kuchera / 2022 File / Duluth News Tribune

“It’s probably a combination of those two things,” Manahan said. “We have a lot of ties over many decades and generations within families. Just to see some of them come out and enjoy it would be great. It’s a way of getting together and celebrating the longevity of the club.”

Cloquet Country Club has changed significantly since it opened its doors in 1923. For nearly the first eight decades of its existence, Cloquet Country Club was a nine-hole course that was often advertised as a home away from home for the common man.

Just as equipment has changed, so have standards of design and course maintenance.

According to a 1959 history of the club printed in the News Tribune, "more than 300 dump-carts of wood chips were used to fill in low places on the 510-yard par-5 fifth hole, then known as the "Chip hole." Even by that time, membership had grown from 22 to 380.

From a competitive standpoint, the club's annual invitational, held in early July, has already crowned more than 90 champions. Brian Moores of Dellwood, Minnesota is the current champ, an example of the location's significant appeal beyond just the local area.

"With the design of the golf course, there is trouble on each side of every hole. It really rewards quality shots and it really penalizes poor shots," Moores said on July 9 after finishing at 2-over 73 for the 54-hole event.

History of the club

Built in the heart of what was once a blue-collar logging area, the Cloquet Country Club relished being the home golf course of working individuals. The support of those in labor-intensive industries sustained the course for a majority of its early existence.

The Cloquet Country Club's clubhouse in the summer of 1969. Contributed / Carlton County Historical Society

“For many years we had a lot of support from the manufacturing portion of the community,” Manahan said. “There was a good base and we use the term ‘blue collar country club’ because that’s what we are. The head of the plant could be playing with one of the guys on the line. We’re very much community-based.”

Even though Cloquet Country Club advertised itself as a facility for the average Joe, that didn’t mean it was a low-quality golf course. Despite being just a nine-hole facility, it often hosted Minnesota high school state qualifier tournaments.

Bobby Campbell poses with one of his clubs after winning a golf tournament held at the Cloquet Country Club. Contributed / Carlton County Historical Society

In Manahan’s eyes, the fact that the Minnesota State High School League would select a nine-hole facility as one of the host sites for a state qualifier is a testament to the course’s quality and unique characteristics.

“Even as a nine-hole course, which is what it was for most of its life, it just had a very solid layout and was well respected,” Manahan said. “There were even qualifiers on it for state events, which is rare for a nine-hole facility. That original design was just so solid.”

COVID brought people together through golf, and I think it has stuck. Bill Manahan, general manager

The original design was slightly altered in 2001 when Cloquet Country Club underwent renovations to expand to an 18-hole facility. Since then, membership figures have steadily increased, but were nothing compared to the post-pandemic boom in 2020.

Shortly after COVID-19 essentially brought everyday life to a halt, golf was one of the few activities that was still deemed safe and easily accessible. What ensued was a surge for the sport that hadn’t been rivaled since Tiger Woods’s impact in the late 1990s.

“We saw a huge difference after COVID, as far as golf interest and volume of membership,” Manahan said. “To be honest, some changes in the Duluth situation (referring to the closure of Lester Park Golf Course) have been positive for us. We’ve had people looking for places to play or join. Sinec COVID in 2020, it has been incredible.”

Original handwritten notes from May 1948 when women from the larger Cloquet area gathered at the Cloquet Country Club for their first Ladies Golf Club meeting. Reagan Hoverman / Duluth News Tribune

When the pandemic began in the spring of 2020, Manahan wasn’t sure if the influx of golfers beginning to learn the game was going to be a permanent fixture at the course. In the three years since then, numbers haven’t fallen off.

“COVID brought people together through golf, and I think it has stuck,” Manahan said. “At first, we thought it was a bubble that would burst and honestly, it has stayed. People found enjoyment and that time with kids and a spouse is valuable. I think people found what they were missing out on.”

Given the strong history of tradition along with a new generation of post-pandemic golfers, Manahan expects the next 100 years of Cloquet Country Club to be just as successful, if not better than, the previous century.

“We’re extremely excited about the future,” Manahan said. “It’s a family country club and a lot of those pieces are still in place. The overall volume has increased a great deal in the last four or five years. Hopefully we haven’t lost the feeling of it being community based.”

A 1959 clipping from a story that ran in the Duluth News Tribune about the history of the Cloquet Country Club. Reagan Hoverman / Duluth News Tribune