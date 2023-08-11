Stay informed. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Cloquet Country Club drops Wilderness’ shared liquor license

General Manager Dave Boitz said it's unfortunate that the board of directors made the decision less than a month before the season begins.

The Minnesota Wilderness’ Tristan Rostangno (left) reaches in front of Connor Koviak of the Brookings Blizzard and Wilderness’ goalie Luke Kania to get the puck during Monday’s game at Cloquet’s Northwoods Arena. (Steve Kuchera / skuchera@duluthnews.com)
The Minnesota Wilderness’ Tristan Rostagno (left) reaches in front of Connor Koviak of the Brookings Blizzard and Wilderness goalie Luke Kania to get the puck during a game at Cloquet’s Northwoods Arena.
Steve Kuchera / File / Duluth News Tribune
Reagan Hoverman
By Reagan Hoverman
Today at 11:00 AM

CLOQUET — The Minnesota Wilderness can’t seem to catch a break this offseason.

Wilderness general manager Dave Boitz was informed last week that Cloquet Country Club is dropping its shared liquor license access with the Wilderness effective immediately, as was decided by the country club’s board of directors.

Cloquet Country Club had previously allowed the Wilderness to piggyback off the club’s liquor license since before the COVID-19 pandemic, which Boitz and Cloquet Country Club General Manager Bill Manahan agreed began around 2019.

We’ve had a great relationship and there were no specific issues. It was just an overall thing for the board and if they wanted to keep risking that year after year.
Bill Manahan, Cloquet Country Club general manager

Boitz feels blindsided by the board of directors’ sudden decision to revoke the license less than a month before the season is scheduled to begin, which has left him scrambling to find a speedy resolution.

“We’ve used their liquor license for many years and this week, they decided not to allow us to do that anymore,” Boitz said. “We’ll either have to piggyback off of someone else or get our own. It’s just kind of unfortunate they pulled the rug out from under us at this time of year.”

For Cloquet Country Club and its board of directors, deciding to remove the Wilderness from the liquor license was a question of unnecessary risk, even though both parties indicated that no incidents have occurred in the approximately four years of shared use.

“It really had nothing to do with the Wilderness or any kind of problems,” Manahan said. “We’ve had a great relationship and there were no specific issues. It was just an overall thing for the board and if they wanted to keep risking that year after year.”

Manahan, who relayed information he received from the board of directors, indicated that each year, the board reviews its liquor license renewal through the city, including the Wilderness’ involvement as an extension.

The board of directors has seen faces come and go over the years, and each iteration views risk differently, which ultimately led to the change in the shared liquor license status.

111920.N.PJ.CloquetSalesTax.jpg
Prep
Wilderness head to Proctor while home arena awaits repairs
The club announced on Thursday, Aug. 10 that it will have its preseason activities and first three regular-season home games at St. Luke's Sports and Event Center.
21h ago
 · 
By  Reagan Hoverman

“The board of directors reviews each year whether to allow the piggybacking of our license or not,” Manahan said. “They opted not (to allow it). The gist of it was feeling that any unforeseen thing that would happen that could affect our license really wasn’t worth continuing.”

Although uncommon, the legality of a shared liquor license is not in question. Cloquet City Administrator Tim Peterson confirmed that both Cloquet Country Club and the Minnesota Wilderness always went through proper procedures annually.

“Each year, the Cloquet Country Club is required to get a liquor license for their operation,” Peterson said. “Then it was a separate request to be able to sell it off of their site at a different site. It’s a separate request outside of their liquor license.”

The country club’s decision to revoke the shared license was the opening act of a double whammy that included Boitz learning Northwoods Credit Union Arena won’t be ready for the start of the 2023-24 season.

The arena, which has been iceless since early June because of a malfunction in the cooling tower, won’t receive necessary parts for repair until early September. Considering that timeline, Northwoods Credit Union Arena will remain iceless until late September or early October — nearly a full month into the season.

Minnesota will play its early-season games at St. Luke's Sports and Event Center in Proctor (which is on school property) until Northwoods Credit Union Arena is fully operational. Because of that, the lack of a liquor license has less of an impact, as there won’t be hockey games for alcohol to be served at. However, if the license status isn’t resolved by mid-October, the situation will certainly impact home hockey contests.

“I think we will be able to sell beer and wine,” Boitz said. “Hard liquor will definitely be in question.”

The next step for the Minnesota Wilderness is to approach the Cloquet City Council to apply for a new liquor license.

Reagan Hoverman joined the Duluth News Tribune as a sports reporter in July 2023 after spending the better part of two years covering a variety of prep and collegiate sports at the Pierce County Journal in Ellsworth, Wis. Before that, he was a news and sports reporter at the Inter-County Leader in Frederic, Wis.
