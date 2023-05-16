Brent Pokornowski approved as new Carlton AD

CARLTON — Cokato-native Brent Pokornowski will serve as the next Carlton athletic director for the 2023-2024 school year after his hiring was approved unanimously by the School Board at its Monday, May 15 meeting.

Pokornowski will take over for current AD Katie Moench effective July 1. The salary for the AD position is $5,009, according to information provided in the board packet.

This past fall marked Pokornowski’s first season as the head coach of the Carlton-Wrenshall football team. Due to a lack of numbers, the Raptors were forced to play a JV schedule, but they are expected to return to the varsity level next season.

Pokornowski also serves as the head coach of the Carlton-Wrenshall softball team.