99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 16

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Brent Pokornowski approved as new Carlton AD

Pokornowski currently serves as head coach of the Carlton-Wrenshall softball and football teams.

090519.S.PJ.FB_Raptorsvs.SR_1.jpg
The Carlton-Wrenshall Raptors combined football team with coaches stand for the national anthem before the season-opening game in 2019.
Cloquet Pine Journal / 2019 File
Jake Przytarski
By Jake Przytarski
May 15, 2023 at 10:23 PM

CARLTON — Cokato-native Brent Pokornowski will serve as the next Carlton athletic director for the 2023-2024 school year after his hiring was approved unanimously by the School Board at its Monday, May 15 meeting.

Pokornowski will take over for current AD Katie Moench effective July 1. The salary for the AD position is $5,009, according to information provided in the board packet.

This past fall marked Pokornowski’s first season as the head coach of the Carlton-Wrenshall football team. Due to a lack of numbers, the Raptors were forced to play a JV schedule, but they are expected to return to the varsity level next season.

Pokornowski also serves as the head coach of the Carlton-Wrenshall softball team.

READ MORE IN PREP SPORTS
Player catches ball as player slides into base.
Prep
Prep report: Hermantown edges Superior in 10 innings
In area softball action, Proctor beat Esko, Moose Lake/Willow River shut out Duluth East and Duluth Denfeld beat South Ridge.
May 15, 2023 11:12 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Superior’s Melania Luostari (33) is all smiles as she runs past Spartan head coach Mike Sather after hitting a sixth inning home run
Prep
Prep report: Luostari leads way as Superior softball sweeps tournament
The sophomore had three homers in three games.
May 13, 2023 10:21 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Prep Report.jpg
Prep
Prep report: Sutherland delivers big hit as East baseball wins at Brainerd
After a tough start, the Greyhounds have won three of their last four.
May 12, 2023 11:34 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Pitcher throws ball.
Prep
Prep report: Peterson tosses no-hitter for Tigers
Northwestern's pitcher struck out 15 in seven innings.
May 11, 2023 10:57 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports

Jake Przytarski
By Jake Przytarski
Jake Przytarski is a reporter for the Cloquet Pine Journal covering a mix of news and sports.
What To Read Next
Superior City.JPG
Sports
Superior City FC continues unbeaten run
May 13, 2023 11:21 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Minnesota Wilderness logo.jpg
Sports
Wilderness finish off Windigo, headed to Robertson Cup national championship
May 13, 2023 10:54 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Minnesota Wilderness logo.jpg
Sports
Wilderness thump Windigo to take series lead
May 12, 2023 10:28 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
woman documents gravestones
Local
Northlandia: Cemetery-walking volunteers keep history, genealogy alive — and online
May 13, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
An exterior view of the M Health Fairview Dome at the National Sports Center in Blaine, Minnesota
Local
Carlton County, Dontcha Know: Digging into data, Capitol-worthy art, a hall of fame coach and more
May 12, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
2981846+ambulance.jpg
Minnesota
West-central Minn. man pronounced dead at scene of horseback riding accident
May 15, 2023 05:07 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Fire-smoke-california-Aug-24-2020-B_S.jpg
Local
Canadian forest fires spur air-quality alert for northern Minnesota
May 15, 2023 03:58 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports