Letter: Thank a school board member

February is Minnesota School Board Recognition Month. It’s a great time to recognize our elected community members who selflessly give their time and energy in support of high-quality public schooling for our youth. School board members in Cloquet are entrusted by this community with responsibility for an annual budget of $46 million, 2600 students, 450 employees and 5 buildings.

School boards are charged with making decisions that can sometimes be quite difficult or require sifting through a great deal of information. They also bear responsibility for developing a vision that will guide the school district for years to come. Through collaboration as a team, and with school district staff, their governance and advocacy are building the future of education in Minnesota.

This February, we’re encouraging all members of the community to thank a board member. Please thank them for playing a critical civic role that helps form the bedrock of our democracy — public education. As a crucial bridge between the local community and the school district, their efforts are instrumental in helping all of us realize the hopes and dreams we have for the children of our community.

The men and women serving the Cloquet School District and their years of service are:

Nate Sandman, Board Chair (Jan. 1, 2017 – Dec. 31, 2024)

Dave Battaglia, Board Treasurer (Jan. 1, 2011 – Dec. 31, 2026)

Melissa Juntunen, Board Clerk (Jan. 1, 2021 – Dec. 31, 2024)

Sarah Buhs (Jan. 1, 2023 - Dec. 31, 2026)

Gary Huard (Jan. 1, 2004 – Dec. 31, 2016 and Jan. 1, 2019 – Dec. 31, 2026)

Ken Scarbrough (Jan. 1, 2021 – Dec. 31, 2024)

For more information about the Cloquet School Board, visit www.isd94.org/domain/244.

Sincerely,

Dr. Michael Cary

Cloquet Public Schools