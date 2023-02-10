99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, February 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Columns
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Column: Lack of nutrition education is physically hurt US citizens

"A law made by the U.S. government to ensure the implementation of nutrition education can create awareness at an earlier age, leading us in the right direction to end the obesity epidemic," writes Emily Gustafson.

Healthy breakfast food banner with side border. Table scene with
Healthy breakfast food banner with side border. Table scene with fruit, yogurt, smoothie bowl, nutritious toasts, cereal and egg skillet.
Jenifoto - stock.adobe.com
Opinion by Emily Gustafson / Hermantown High School student
February 10, 2023 02:00 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Although the U.S. prides itself in being highly successful, the nutrition education aspect is lacking.

Earlier access to understanding how habits work, what’s actually in food, and food proportion education will benefit the overall health of millions.

The Food and Drug Administration and U.S. government programs influence nutrition. They should be accommodating for all citizens to ensure a better future for everyone.

Increased disease-risk factor is the result of poor nutrition. This causes chronic diseases, in turn causing those diagnosed to be more likely to experience severe symptoms from illnesses. For example, obesity can serve as a vessel for COVID-19, prolonging its effects. According to a collaborative study done by The Harvard School of Public Health, roughly two out of three U.S. adults are overweight or obese and one out of three are obese. Obesity can lead to deadly diseases such as hypertension, cardiovascular diseases and type II diabetes.

There are many differences in regulations between the U.S. and European countries. Those being GMOs, farm regulations and nutrition education. GMOs are Genetically Modified Organisms that allow for the use of fewer pesticides on crops, which are potentially harmful to human health. GMOs play a huge role in food production and provide a positive impact. Like all food, GMO usage is regulated by the FDA. Europe is much stricter about these regulations, allowing for less access to potentially harmful food.

ADVERTISEMENT

Organic farms are much more common in Europe. According to statistics found by The U.S. Department of Agriculture, 8% are organic, compared to 1&in the United States. Non-organic food can contain pesticides, herbicides, fertilizers, growth hormones and ionizing radiation,some of which can cause cancer.

Twenty percent of U.S. food is exported to other countries. Since there is such a demand, the growing process is constant. If the U.S. switched to all organic food, food production would greatly decrease, causing dependability to dwindle.

Education concerning nutrition can prevent many health problems, such as chronic diseases from obesity. There are no federal requirements for education about nutrition, causing it to decrease by 12.5% in 14 years. Integrating this education at a young age will help people prevent bad habits before they start and become more understanding about what they are ingesting.

In Spain, a 2006 Royal Decree-Law was set to introduce nutrition education to grade schools. Implementations during math lessons offered a start without adding a new teacher. In secondary school, students were taught the physiology of nutrition. If the same concept was attempted in the United States, there is no telling how beneficial it would be.

A law made by the U.S. government to ensure the implementation of nutrition education can create awareness at an earlier age, leading us in the right direction to end the obesity epidemic. This will add to the list of successes the U.S. possesses. A healthier body equals a healthier mind, thus bettering the country and quality of life of United States citizens.

Related Topics: NUTRITIONEDUCATION
What To Read Next
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: A challenging reminder about sin
"By judging others’ sins greater than our own, it creates both the 'other' and a reason for us to stand in judgment of them, to feel superior over them. And if we’re honest with ourselves, we all do it."
February 10, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: Tyre Nichols' death and the responsibility of religion
"If we are unwilling to admit that the racism exists in our power structures, people of color will continue to pay a deadly price."
February 03, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
Winona LaDuke
Columns
LaDuke: Thoughts on and around the Road
"Life is short, ends in a moment, and we don’t think much about it some days. ... It’s a scenic highway, and we should keep it that way, go a bit slower, and enjoy life."
February 01, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Winona LaDuke
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: The meaning of 'church'
"Church worship now competes with everything from professional sports to kids activities to household chores. ... we can either have a frank conversation about what church can be, or we can continue to watch the pews empty in cherished houses of worship across the country."
January 27, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks