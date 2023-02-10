Column: Lack of nutrition education is physically hurt US citizens

Although the U.S. prides itself in being highly successful, the nutrition education aspect is lacking.

Earlier access to understanding how habits work, what’s actually in food, and food proportion education will benefit the overall health of millions.

The Food and Drug Administration and U.S. government programs influence nutrition. They should be accommodating for all citizens to ensure a better future for everyone.

Increased disease-risk factor is the result of poor nutrition. This causes chronic diseases, in turn causing those diagnosed to be more likely to experience severe symptoms from illnesses. For example, obesity can serve as a vessel for COVID-19, prolonging its effects. According to a collaborative study done by The Harvard School of Public Health, roughly two out of three U.S. adults are overweight or obese and one out of three are obese. Obesity can lead to deadly diseases such as hypertension, cardiovascular diseases and type II diabetes.

There are many differences in regulations between the U.S. and European countries. Those being GMOs, farm regulations and nutrition education. GMOs are Genetically Modified Organisms that allow for the use of fewer pesticides on crops, which are potentially harmful to human health. GMOs play a huge role in food production and provide a positive impact. Like all food, GMO usage is regulated by the FDA. Europe is much stricter about these regulations, allowing for less access to potentially harmful food.

ADVERTISEMENT

Organic farms are much more common in Europe. According to statistics found by The U.S. Department of Agriculture, 8% are organic, compared to 1&in the United States. Non-organic food can contain pesticides, herbicides, fertilizers, growth hormones and ionizing radiation,some of which can cause cancer.

Twenty percent of U.S. food is exported to other countries. Since there is such a demand, the growing process is constant. If the U.S. switched to all organic food, food production would greatly decrease, causing dependability to dwindle.

Education concerning nutrition can prevent many health problems, such as chronic diseases from obesity. There are no federal requirements for education about nutrition, causing it to decrease by 12.5% in 14 years. Integrating this education at a young age will help people prevent bad habits before they start and become more understanding about what they are ingesting.

In Spain, a 2006 Royal Decree-Law was set to introduce nutrition education to grade schools. Implementations during math lessons offered a start without adding a new teacher. In secondary school, students were taught the physiology of nutrition. If the same concept was attempted in the United States, there is no telling how beneficial it would be.

A law made by the U.S. government to ensure the implementation of nutrition education can create awareness at an earlier age, leading us in the right direction to end the obesity epidemic. This will add to the list of successes the U.S. possesses. A healthier body equals a healthier mind, thus bettering the country and quality of life of United States citizens.