April 2, 1935 - March 12, 2023

ESKO, Minn. - Wesley Erickson, 87, Esko, Minn., died Sunday, March 12, in Barnes Care.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 18, at Journey Christian Church in Cloquet, Minn. A lunch will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Teen Missions or or the Cloquet chapter (#899) of the Christian Motorcyclists Association.

Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Care.