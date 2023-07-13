Victor Robert Lopez Sr. passed away May 4th, 2023. He was born July 19, 1935 in Glen Cove, New York. He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Nadene Willey Lopez.

He is survived by his daughters, Carmen (Wesley) Johnson, Cathy (John) Hall, and sons Rob Lopez (Victor Jr.) married to Twila, and Daniel Lopez. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Heidi Weihrauch, Luke Johnson, Cody Johnson, Jed Johnson, Nicholas Marcus, Fred Marcus, Alex Lopez, Isaac Lopez, and many great grandchildren as well as his sisters Carmen Morales, Jenny Piazza and brother Larry Lopez.