Victor Robert Lopez, Sr.

Published July 13, 2023 at 11:34 AM

Victor Robert Lopez  Sr. passed away May  4th, 2023. He was born  July 19, 1935 in Glen  Cove, New York. He  was preceded in death  by his wife of 64 years,  Nadene Willey Lopez.

He is survived by his  daughters, Carmen  (Wesley) Johnson,  Cathy (John) Hall, and sons Rob Lopez (Victor Jr.)  married to Twila, and Daniel Lopez. He is also  survived by his grandchildren, Heidi Weihrauch,  Luke Johnson, Cody Johnson, Jed Johnson, Nicholas  Marcus, Fred Marcus, Alex Lopez, Isaac  Lopez, and many great grandchildren as well as  his sisters Carmen Morales, Jenny Piazza and  brother Larry Lopez.

