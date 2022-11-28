Toni M. Ramsey

age 32, of Cromwell and formerly of Pine City, Minnesota passed away at home, surrounded by her family, on Saturday, November 19, 2022. She was born on April 25, 1990, to Terrie Roe and Jeffrey Ramsey. Toni grew up in Cloquet and graduated from Cloquet High School in 2008. During her schooling she participated in cross country. Toni had a passion for the culinary industry and following her graduation she attended college at the Art Institute International in Saint Paul, Minnesota, where she studied culinary Arts. She was a funny, hardworking, popular, all-American Girl who was full of life. Toni was a great friend and aunt; she cherished her nieces and nephews. A private funeral service for Toni will be held for immediate family.

Toni is survived by her parents, Terrie (Cortland) Roe of Cromwell and Jeffrey Ramsey of Floodwood; brother, Cody Ramsey of Cloquet; sister, Mikki (Matthew) Robinson of Effort, Pennsylvania; and nieces and nephews, Camden and Terrance Ramsey, Lily, Ava, Ilei, and Weston Robinson.