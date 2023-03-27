Thomas Vernon Hoppe Sr.

9/26/1944-3/19/2023 Thomas V. Hoppe Sr. died on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at Edgewood Senior Living in Baxter, MN. He was 78 years old.

Thomas was born on September 26, 1944 in Cloquet, MN to Vernon “Bud” and Rosamond Hoppe. He graduated from Cloquet High School in 1962 and attended the University of Wisconsin, Superior and received his Specialist Degree in Education. On July 30, 1966 he was united in marriage to Charlotte M. Oberg. After their marriage Thomas received his first teaching job at Saugus Union School District in Honby, California. They then moved to Wrenshall, MN where Thomas taught and coached basketball and baseball, and then to Climax, MN where he was a teacher and principal. They later moved to Isle, MN where he was the elementary principal and then superintendent. Thomas then served as superintendent in Blackduck, MN and then Barnum, MN where he retired from at the age of 55.

Thomas was a member of the Blackduck Lions and the Wahkon Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed golfing, snowmobiling with his sons, camping with the family, doing yardwork, and sitting down by the lake.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Rosamond and Vernon “Bud” and his sister-in-law Judy Hoppe.

Thomas is survived by his wife, Charlotte of Isle; his sons, Tom Jr. of Brainerd, and Jeff (Candice) of Inver Grove Heights; his daughter, Shanon Windsor (Kelly) of Knapp, WI; his grandchildren, Jasmine and Logan Windsor, Max and Henry Hoppe; brothers, Bill and Tim Hoppe of Cloquet; nieces and nephew, Jill and Julie Hoppe of Cloquet and Tony Hoppe of Cloquet.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 22nd at 11:00AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Wahkon, Minnesota. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service.