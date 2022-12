April 13, 1950 - Dec. 13, 2022

CLOQUET, Minn. - Richard “Rick” Yeazle, 72, Cloquet, Minn., died Tuesday, Dec. 13, in his home.

A wake will begin at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, and will continue until the funeral ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at Fond du Lac Cultural Center in Cloquet. Interment will be in New Holy Family Cemetery in Cloquet. Military honors will be provided by Fond du Lac Honor Guard.

Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Care.