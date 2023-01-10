Randy “Raz” Alan Zacher

Randy “RAZ” Allen Zacher Age 60, Of Cloquet, MN. passed away unexpectedly on Friday January 6th, 2023, at Essentia Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth. He was born on November 6th, 1962 in Cloquet to Vernon and Jean Zacher Sr.

He graduated from Cloquet High School in 1981 and afterwards attended Staple Technical College at Fond du Lac.

He was a skilled carpenter who took pride in his work and was currently employed by the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior.

RAZ enjoyed hunting, gardening, campfires, country music, working on project’s, spending time outdoors and most of all spending time with his family, especially his grandkids and his dog. Randy is preceded in death by his parent’s; his grandson, Kingslee Zacher; and his nephew, Dan Fall.

He will be deeply missed and is survived by his sons, Jesse (Alex) Zacher; and Christopher (Sarah) Zacher both of Cloquet; the children whom he loved as his own, Samantha Topping, Tahnee (Joe) Kunert and Danny Garvin; his grandchildren, Champ, Breea, Aadyn, Anthony, Bentley, Christopher and Zariah all of Cloquet; his grandchildren whom he loved as his own; Alexis, Sabrina, Vaya, Tyrese, Jordan, Aaliyah and Phoenix; his older sibling’s, Vernon (Carrie Connors) Zacher Jr., John Zacher, Mark (Betty) Zacher and Debra (Lonny) Susienka all of Cloquet; and numerous relatives and friend’s.

Visitation: 10:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. funeral service on Friday, January 13th, 2023 in Atkins-Northland Funeral Home Chapel, 801 14th Street, Cloquet. A Luncheon will follow the funeral in the fireside room of the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Mary’s and Joseph’s Cemetery in Sawyer, MN. To sign the guest book and leave an online tribute, see www.atkinsnorthlandfuneralhome.com