Randy Karl Gaskell, 62, of Esko, MN passed away in the comfort of his home on August, 5th 2023.

He attended Denfeld High School and later worked as a respected stone mason, where he accomplished many beautiful projects in the area such as the bridges along Seven Bridges Road, Lester River, Magney-Snively, and many more.

Randy is survived by his sons, Sean (Genet) Gaskell and Cody (Rayanna) Gaskell; and his four loving grandchildren, Dawson, Bexley, Liam, and Levi.

A celebration of Randy’s life will be held at a later date.

