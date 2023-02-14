On Thursday, February 7, 2023, Myrt Olson left this life. Born April 26, 1918, she was just shy of being 105 years old. Formally named Myrtle Marie Francis, comically, anyone who knew her, knew better than to call her Myrtle!

Graduating from Cloquet High School in 1936, she eventually become the oldest living graduate of CHS. In her younger years, Myrt was an avid skier and a fearless ski jumper. In 1946, she married Lloyd M. Olson of Scanlon, MN, where they made their home and raised their three children. In their later years, they retired to a lake home in Cotton, MN making treasured memories on frequent weekends and holidays with children and seven grandchildren.

Widowed in 1986, Myrt made a happy life for herself in Cloquet. She found much joy in being closer to her children, grandchildren, and her close friends. She took pride and joy tending her beautiful flower garden and feeding the birds. Mryt’s later years were spent at Inter-Faith Care Center in Carlton. The staff frequently conveyed their love for her and hers for them. Her family is so thankful for the tender, loving care she received there.

Myrt was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd; her sons, Chris and Thomas; grandson, Samuel; her parents; and two siblings. She is survived by her daughter, Anne (Denis) Sauter of Carlton; 21 grandchildren, Tara (Eric) Secrist, Tina Brent) Stone, Kaitrin (Joshua) Halvorson, Kris (Nikki) Sauter, Daniel (Katie) Sauter, Shad Olson, and Kasey (Jaime) Olson; great-grandchildren, Emily Stillwell, Chloe Olson, Peter Olson, Patrick Delizo, Shawn Olson, William, Sylvia, and Wynndalyn Secrist, Jack and Adam Stone, Kenley and Bode Olson, Finnley, Olive, and Amelia Halvorson, Cole, Maxxwell, and Kira Sauter, and Ezra, Samuel, and Ruby Sauter; two great-great-grandchildren; a grand-nephew, Joe Peterson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Myrt adored her children, including son-in-law, Denny, and her many grandchildren, which was evident in her selfless giving of time, energy, and affection. She was a loving and caring mom and grandma. Even though she is now walking freely and joyfully laughing in a better place, she will be greatly missed.