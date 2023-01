Nov. 9, 1946 - Jan. 22, 2023

CARLTON, Minn. - Marlin Wick, 76, Wrenshall, Minn., died Sunday, Jan. 22, in Garden Terrace Assisted Living.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 22, at Nelson Funeral Care in Cloquet, Minn. Inurnment will be in New Calvary Cemetery in Cloquet. A luncheon will follow at Fond du Lac Language & Cultural Center in Cloquet.

Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Care.