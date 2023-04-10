Leann Mary Reynolds (Hietala), 71, of Cloquet, MN, passed away on April 9, 2023, Easter evening, at Havasu Regional Medical Center, Lake Havasu City, AZ.

She married David Ralph Reynolds in May, 1969. He was the love of her life, and the best years of her life were spent with him.

Leann was preceded in death by her husband Dave Reynolds, her parents Charles and Florence Hietala, her daughter Dawn Reynolds, two grandsons Jonny Reynolds and Kory Olson, one infant granddaughter Dalayna, and one brother Eddie Hietala.

She is survived by two sons, David Lee (Fawn) Reynolds, Dale (Leann) Reynolds, numerous grandchildren: Danny. Chris, Darayla, Delevon, Derrick, Devin, Kyra, Kaysee, Nathan, Adrianne and numerous great grandchildren. Also close friend Laura and sister in law Irma Stein.

A Celebration of Life/Luncheon will be on April 22, 2023, at Cloquet VFW, 210 Arch Street, Cloquet, MN, from 1pm to 4pm. She will be laid to rest with her husband Dave on a different date.