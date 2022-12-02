Kevin L. Locke age 65 of Duluth died from cancer on Nov. 18, 2022. The son of Fred and Anna (nee Lemieux) Marie Locke, Kevin was born Aug. 15, 1957 in Cass Lake, Minn. Kevin is preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Denise.

He graduated from Cloquet High School in 1975. Kevin was a life-long learner and teacher of Ojibwe history and tradition. He earned degrees in Indigenous Leadership from Leech Lake Tribal College, and a degree in Museum Studies from the Institute of American Indian Arts in Santa Fe, NM.

He was a museum director at Leech Lake Reservation, worked at Conwed, and was a housekeeping supervisor at the Black Bear Casino Hotel. He enjoyed the pow-wow trail, drumming, singing and dancing. Kevin was light-hearted, intelligent, humorous, and great at skating, swimming, and hunting.

He is survived by his children, Tara, Cory, Corrin, and Jackson; grandchildren, Tyler, Tre, Payton, Bella, Lucas, and Major; and siblings, Deborah of St. Paul, Minn. and David of Tucson, Arizona.

Services have been held.