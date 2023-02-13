Kay M. (Doddridge) Merrill

Kay Marvel (Doddridge) Merrill, age 88 of Cloquet, Minnesota passed away on Friday, February 10, 2023, at New Perspectives Senior Living in Cloquet. She was born on September 6, 1934, to Norval and Caroline (Habhegger) Doddridge in Cloquet. She grew up in Scanlon and attended school in Cloquet. Kay was united in marriage to Thomas “Buff” Merrill and the two built their home North of Cloquet. Their marriage was blessed with five children. Kay was known to many as their Avon saleswoman, or the “ding-dong lady” as her children lovingly coined.

Kay was a lifelong member and supporter of Bethel Lutheran Church for as long as she was physically able to attend. She was a talented seamstress and could make everything from snowmobile suits to formal suits. Kay enjoyed music, dancing, and RV camping trips. Her voice and distinct laugh could fill the room and will certainly be missed.

Kay is remembered by her daughters, Janet Levinski, Peggy Heehn, and Jennifer (Steven) Worgren; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and brother, Richard (Donna) Doddridge. She was preceded in death by her husband; sons, Thomas Jr. and Robert; grandson, Trever; and brother, Norval (Lavina).

Visitation will be held on Monday, February 20, 2023, one hour prior to the 11:00 a.m. funeral service at Nelson Funeral Care in Cloquet. A luncheon will follow in the fellowship room. Interment will be at Maple Grove Cemetery in Cloquet. To sign an online registry, please visit www.nelsonfuneralcare.net.