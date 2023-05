Oct. 1, 1950 - March 14, 2023

DULUTH, Minn. - Kathryn Crotteau, 72, Hermantown, Minn., died Tuesday, March 14, in Duluth.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 3, at Nelson Funeral Care in Cloquet, Minn. A luncheon will follow. Inurnment will be in Maple Grove Cemetery in Cloquet. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to North Country Ride in Esko, Minn.

