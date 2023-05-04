Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW
Karla Marjo Kiheri

Published May 04, 2023 at 11:34 AM

Beloved mother and artist, Karla Kiheri passed away on April 11, 2023 at the age of 76 in Merikarvia, Finland.

Karla Kiheri was born on May 12, 1946 in Kokkola, Finland. She lived much of her life in the United States, residing in Cromwell, MN. She was a skilled fine art painter, specializing in oil paintings of family and friends. Karla will be dearly missed by those who survive her- husband, William Charles Kiheri, children, Heikki Kiheri, Selja Van Dyke, and Varpu Ojanne, her four grandchildren, and  brother, Sauli Solhagen.

