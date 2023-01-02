Judy Kay Hoppe

Judy Kay Hoppeage, 83, of Barnum, Minnesota passed away at home on Friday, December 30, 2022, at her home. Beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt, daughter of predeceased Bill and Signe (Saukko) Pietila, and dear friend. She was born on August 18th, 1939, and grew up in Barnum. She married the love of her life, Bill Hoppe on December 30th, 1961, at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church in Cloquet, Minnesota and they were married exactly 61 years. She worked as a loan officer at the First National Bank of Cloquet for almost three decades. Judy’s irresistible exuberance for life, musical talent with an exceptionally angelic singing voice, her enthusiasm, kindness, and love nourished us all. For decades, Judy sang in the church choir and she was an avid bowler and golfer who won numerous trophies and awards. Judy’s role as a devoted wife and mother to her children was most important in her life.

She is survived by her husband, Bill Hoppe; children, Jill Hoppe, Julie Harris, and Tony Hoppe; and sister, Doreen Berry. Judy will be remembered by her friends and family as a bright shining light who inspired us all. We will forever be grateful for her presence in our lives and she will be missed by all. A celebration of Judy’s life will be held in Spring of 2023.