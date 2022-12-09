Jeanette Kathryn Worgren, 81, of Cloquet passed away in Miller Dwan Medical Center on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, with family by her side. She was born on January 25, 1941 in Cloquet, MN to John and Vendla Carlson. Jeanette married Raymond Leo Worgren in Bethany Lutheran Church in Cromwell on October 3, 1959.

She worked in Cloquet Jr. High School Cafeteria, for private nursing homes, sold Avon for 25 years, she was the Homemakers secretary and was a 4-H leader. Jeanette was an active member with several different groups. She was with the Homemakers group, Activity committee (Ski Fleas). Jeanette was the first Queen of the Cloquet Ski Fleas. She was a member of the snowmobile club.

She loved spending time with her horses, Pomeranian dog Bear, her cherished pet cow Betsy the heifer, camping, snowmobiling, motorcycling and expressively her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Jeanette was an active member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and Cromwell Bethany Lutheran Church.

Jeanette was preceded in death by her parents; son, John; brothers, Reynold and James (Jim); sisters, Florence, Doris, Elaine; nephews, Bruce, Robert, Jim Jr and Alvan; and brother in-laws, Bob, Omer, Eino and Kenny.

She will be deeply missed by her loving husband; Raymond; daughters; Debbie (Gary), and Sheila, son; Steven (Jennifer); grandchildren; Dana (Jeff), Desirae (Kealy), Ryan, Thomas (Megan), Joshua (Anna), and Dexter, great grandchildren; Zoe, Beau, Samantha (Chase), Justin ( Emmie), Autumn, Greven, Nylea, Greyson, Adie, Ella and Kai, great great grandchildren, Owen, Odin and Otis; sister’s Lorraine (Rosie) Darker and Nancy Gilberg, sister in law; Nancy Carlson; special nephew, Landon Wallin. Jeanette and Ray love their grandchildren and great grandchildren and everyone very much.

Visitation: 10:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. funeral service on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1705 Wilson Ave, Cloquet. A luncheon will follow in the church fellowship hall. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Atkins Northland Funeral Home, 801 14th Street, Cloquet. To sign the guest book and leave an online tribute see, www.atkinsnorthlandfuneralhome.com