Janet Ruth Bodin

Janet R. Bodin died peacefully on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Diamond Willow Assisted Living in Cloquet, Minnesota at the age of 82 years, one month, and six days. She was born on Wednesday, July 2, 1941, to Paul and Rose (Borin) Pohjola in Cloquet where she was raised and earned her education. Janet was united in marriage to Warner Bodin on April 16, 1960. During her career, Janet held several positions with the Skyline Café, Skogomos Department Store, and the Carlton High School kitchen, but her main role was raising her family and making her home.

Janet was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed embroidery and cooking, and spent much of her spare time traveling. Many memories were made while at the lake place at Ball Bluff, wintering in Florida, taking trips to Hawaii, Alaska, Niagara Falls, and many others among Canadian fishing trips with her grandson as a guide. She even enjoyed an occasional trip to the casino.

Janet is remembered by her husband of 63 years, Warner; daughter, LeeAnn Grundahl Wysocki; grandsons, Jason and Eric (Taniele) Grundahl; brother, Ron (Beverly) Pohjola; sister, Marilyn (Jim) Sorenson; son-in-law, Rick Weiler; and numerous family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Julie Weiler; sons-in-law, David Grundahl and Mark Wysocki.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the caring staff at Diamond Willow and St. Croix Hospice.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Care in Cloquet. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will be in West Hillcrest Cemetery in Cloquet. A luncheon will follow at the funeral home. Nelson Funeral Care has been entrusted with arrangements. To sign an online registry, please visit www.nelsonfuneralcare.net.