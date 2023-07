Jan. 3, 1931 - June 29, 2023

DULUTH, Minn. - Gene Paulson, 92, Cloquet, Minn., died Thursday, June 29, in Solvay Hospice House.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a celebration of life at 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 12, at Elim Lutheran Church in Blackhoof Township, Minn. Inurnment will be in the church cemetery. Lunch will follow in the church’s fellowship hall. Memorials are preferred to Elim Lutheran Church.

Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Care.