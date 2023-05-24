Cynthia Louise Amsden

Cindy Amsden, 64, of Cloquet, passed away peacefully after a long & courageous battle with cancer on May 17 at St. Luke’s hospital.

Cindy was born on October 13, 1958 to Charles & Nancy Eichhorn in San Diego. She graduated from Belle Plaine High School in Iowa. In 1992, She moved to Cloquet. She worked at The Jack for many years, where she met many great friends. She loved Betty Boop, Camping, Fishing, 4-Wheeling, as well as canning and making salsa.

Cindy is survived by her partner of 22 years, Joseph Thompson; her 3 children, Jed, Trixy & Jeremy; her step children, Candace, Melanie & Donna; her siblings David, Chuck, Jon, & Sally; 13 grandchildren; and her beloved dogs, Duggan and Rocky.

A Celebration of Life will be held on June 10th from 2-6 pm at The Jack in Cloquet. The family would like to extend their thanks to the medical team at St. Luke’s hospital and to Jackie Micke, who supported her at many appointments.

“Love Ya, Think your pretty, Bye”