Catherine JoAnn Thompson “JoAnn”, 82, of Cloquet passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023 at Inter-Faith Care Center in Carlton. She was born on February 23, 1940 in Mahnomen, MN to Peter and Julia Lemieux. She married Joseph Glen Thompson.

She worked for the Cloquet Public Schools and the Black Bear Casino as the Buffet Manager. JoAnn enjoyed bird watching. She loved her life on Big Lake. In her early years she was involved in her children’s sports activities.

JoAnn was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph; and her daughter, Glory Marie Maki.

She is survived by five sons; 14 grandchildren; and 9 great grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. at the Culture Center in Cloquet. A family burial will be in Old Holy Family Catholic Cemetery in the spring. Arrangements entrusted to Atkins Northland Funeral Home, 801 14th Street, Cloquet. To sign the guest book and leave an online tribute, see www.atkinsnorthlandfuneralhome.com.