Bruce Gregory Nichols, 74, of Superior passed away on Saturday, April 29, 2023 in Open Arms Assisted Living in Duluth. Bruce was born on April 13, 1949 in St. Paul to George and Stella Nichols. Bruce graduated from Esko High School in 1967. He worked at Potlatch from 1968 until he retired in 2004.

Bruce enjoyed gardening, camping, fishing, bowling, traveling, and sports, especially the Vikings and Twins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Jay Nichols; and brother, John Nichols.

Bruce is survived by his former spouse; Melanie Nichols; daughter; Michelle (Eph) Eichten; son, Jeromy Nichols; and brother, Keith (Jill) Nichols.

Bruce is also survived by his life partner; Beckie Johnson; and her daughter; Katie (Dan) Guinee; son; Aaron (Madeline Pierce) Goman; grandsons; Keegan, and Alfred Guinee; granddaughter, Norelle Guinee; and his beloved dogs; Mitzi, and Maigi.

Visitation: 10:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. memorial service on Thursday, May 4, 2023 in Atkins Northland Funeral Home, 801 14th Street, Cloquet. A luncheon will follow the service in the Fireside Room of the funeral home. To sign the guest book and leave an online tribute see, www.atkinsnorthlandfuneralhome.com.