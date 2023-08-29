Beth A. Spooner, 65, of Duluth passed away on Friday August 25, 2023, at St. Lukes Hospital surrounded by loved ones.

Beth was born in Duluth on Feb. 2, 1958, the daughter of Donald and Lorraine Carlson. She graduated from Cloquet High School with the class of 1976.

She married Terry Spooner on Aug. 27, 1983, and they celebrated 40 years of marriage.

She had worked for 37 years as a bookkeeper for Duluth Sheet Metal. She had also worked for Toys R Us and Interim Health Care.

Beth was an avid Minnesota Vikings fan, enjoyed knitting and entertaining. Most important to her was spending time with family and friends, especially the time she shared with her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Lorraine; father and stepmother, Don and Joan Carlson; brother, Denny Carlson; and brother-in-law Jerry Berglund.

Beth is survived by her husband, Terry; children, Andrew Spooner and Devon (Andrew) Maycock; stepson, Todd (Elisha) Greig; grandchildren, Eli, Henry, Fiona, Jonathan, and Gavin; siblings, Paul (Candee) Carlson and Linda Berglund; and many nieces, nephews and extended family.

A Celebration of Beth’s life will be held on Wednesday, August 30th from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Downs Funeral Home, 1617 N 19th St., Superior. Following Beth’s wishes the family ask that all attending wear pink, bright colors, or Vikings colors, no black.

If desired, memorial in Beth’s name may be made to St. Luke’s Breast Cancer Foundation or St. Luke’s Hospice.

