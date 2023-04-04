Bernard Brownie, Wrenshall, MN

August 11, 1947 - March 1, 2023

“Bernie” will be buried at the Little Falls Veterans Cemetery on April 28, 2023 at 12:00 PM with a memorial dinner to follow at the VFW Post 428 in St. Cloud MN from 4-7 PM. Please stop by and share any and all stories regarding your memories of Bernie with his family and friends.

The family would like to thank the St. Cloud VA Medical Center, Essentia Health Oncology Department - Duluth, St. Luke’s Home Health Care Team - Duluth, and the Cloquet Community Memorial Hospital Staff for providing continuous care as Bernie battled his Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma until the end.

Bernie’s full obituary can be read on The Cremation Society of Duluth, MN.

website - https://cremationsocietyofmn.com