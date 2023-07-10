Alyce Lorraine Spoor, age 94, of Cloquet died peacefully July 6, 2023. In her final days she was surrounded by the loving presence of her family in Edina, MN. She was born September 1, 1928 in Carlton County to William and Selma (Vehkoja) DeLovely. She graduated from Carlton High School and soon after married the love of her life and husband of 73 years, Donald Franklin Spoor. She was employed by Diamond Match for over 35 years and was a member of the Presbyterian Church and a charter member of the Big Lake Golf Club. Alyce will be remembered for her positivity, generosity, strong work ethic, deep love for and dedication to her family, and fun-loving spirit. She was deeply loved by many and will be greatly missed. She was preceded in death by her father and her mother, sisters Phyllis, Donna, Doris, and Patricia, and brother William. Alyce is survived by her sisters Nelda and Geraldine, daughter Janet Cherubini of Edina, and granddaughter Francesca Cherubini Czuppa (Michael Czuppa), dearly loved great-grandchildren Sebastian, Isabella, Eloise and Alistair, and many nieces and nephews. Inurnment in Maple Grove Cemetery - Cloquet. Memorials may be made to the Cloquet Community Scholarship fund.