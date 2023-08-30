Wrenshall's Brickyard Days moves to September

WRENSHALL — Brickyard Days has moved to Sept. 8-9.

A few factors contributed to the decision, said Jolene Johnson, one of the event organizers. Officials were having a hard time finding volunteers, and the August dates fell on the same weekend as Spirit Valley Days , which many Wrenshall families attend, she said.

Instead of continuing to compete with Spirit Valley Days, Brickyard Days organizers decided to push their event into September. Johnson said the community used to have a harvest festival, and so the September Brickyard Days event is now a bit of a combination of the two.

"It’s a good family event and ... a lot of people who are doing the activities are raising money for different groups, so it's also a good fundraiser for them each year," Johnson said. "It's a good way to support the local area, and with the school sports combining it’s a nice way to show support for our athletes — help them raise a little money for new uniforms and equipment."

Festivities kick off Sept. 8 at 3 p.m. with a tailgate at Jim Erickson Field in Carlton ahead of the 4 p.m. Carlton/Wrenshall Raptors football game, according to the event flier. There will be hot dogs, chili and soup for sale, with all proceeds benefiting the Raptor Scoreboard Fund.

Sept. 9 will include a variety of activities for the whole family, starting with a pancake breakfast from 7-11 a.m. at Wrenshall School. There will also be a 3-on-3 basketball tournament, a 5K run at 9 a.m. and a parade at noon.

After the parade, the Wrenshall Fire Hall will host an open house with ice cream, raffles and activities for children. Deer Park will host bingo, kids' carnival games, Crazy Hair and facepainting, a pie and bake sale, food and craft vendors, a dunk tank and a ball pit.

Children can also participate in a Crazy Duck Hunt.

"We have over 500 ducks that we’re hiding around town," Johnson said.

The ducks will be hidden between Wrenshall School and Deer Park. The child who collects the most ducks will win a prize, Johnson said.

The event will also see the return of Cow Patty Bingo, where people can buy tickets to bingo squares and winners get prizes if the cow does her business on their square. Tickets will be sold at Wrenshall School.

Bricks Wrenshall Pub will host a cornhole tournament following the parade and will have live music in the evening.

Families can stick around to watch a free screening of "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" at dusk.

Anyone interested in a fundraising opportunity, in reserving a vendor spot or in joining the parade line-up should contact Johnson at 218-390-3610.