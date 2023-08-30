6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, August 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Wrenshall's Brickyard Days moves to September

Attendees can expect a family-friendly event with proceeds going to local organizations, including the combined Carlton/Wrenshall Raptors teams.

City of Wrenshall_2.JPG
City of Wrenshall.
Katie Rohman / File / Cloquet Pine Journal
Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
By Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Today at 7:00 AM

WRENSHALL — Brickyard Days has moved to Sept. 8-9.

A few factors contributed to the decision, said Jolene Johnson, one of the event organizers. Officials were having a hard time finding volunteers, and the August dates fell on the same weekend as Spirit Valley Days , which many Wrenshall families attend, she said.

Instead of continuing to compete with Spirit Valley Days, Brickyard Days organizers decided to push their event into September. Johnson said the community used to have a harvest festival, and so the September Brickyard Days event is now a bit of a combination of the two.

"It’s a good family event and ... a lot of people who are doing the activities are raising money for different groups, so it's also a good fundraiser for them each year," Johnson said. "It's a good way to support the local area, and with the school sports combining it’s a nice way to show support for our athletes — help them raise a little money for new uniforms and equipment."

READ MORE LOCAL NEWS
A sign showing the address for the Carlton County Justice Center.
Local
Carlton County Board approves $15M bonds for justice center
The board unanimously approved a resolution for $15 million in bonds to put toward construction at the new justice center at their Monday, Aug. 28 meeting.
21h ago
 · 
By  Jess Waldbillig
042921.N.PJ.CloquetLibrary5
Local
Cloquet Public Library eliminates fines
The goal of dropping fines is to break down barriers that would stop people from accessing library materials, said library director Courtney Dietsche.
1d ago
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Matter of Record graphic
Local
Matters of Record for Aug. 25, 2023
As reported by Carlton County District Court.
4d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Dr. Ricard Puumala
Local
Longtime Carlton County coroner, family doctor leaves legacy
"I'm confident I will never know another physician like him," said Cloquet Memorial Hospital CEO Rick Breuer.
4d ago
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
Girl rides down giant slide at fair
Local
Carlton County, Dontcha Know: Carlton County Fair and more
Read the latest news in the Carlton County, Dontcha Know newsletter published every Friday.
5d ago
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
ambulance.jpg
Local
Body of missing pilot recovered from Lake Superior
Denny Pechacek, of Hovland, was last seen flying his ultralight aircraft Aug. 18.
5d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Tractors on display at a local festival
Local
Community Calendar: Lakehead Harvest Show and more
To submit an event to the community calendar, email news@pinejournal.com.
5d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
A building storefront.
Local
Carlton County Family Pathways moves to Cloquet
Family Pathways of Carlton County got a new home in Cloquet after leaving their Carlton location last April. They will be hosting an open house on Sept. 6 from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
5d ago
 · 
By  Jess Waldbillig
A screenshot of a cannabis education website
Local
St. Cloud State to offer cannabis education certificate programs this fall
This is the first program of its kind in the state; Minnesota legalized recreational marijuana use this year. The fully online programs are expected to take six months to complete and cost $2,950 each.
6d ago
 · 
By  Stephanie Dickrell
A man and woman shake hands with another man and woman
Local
Residents honored at Carlton County Fair
Friday, Aug. 18 saw the award presentations for Carlton County Century Farms, Outstanding Senior Citizens, and Farm Family of the Year.
6d ago
 · 
By  Jess Waldbillig

Festivities kick off Sept. 8 at 3 p.m. with a tailgate at Jim Erickson Field in Carlton ahead of the 4 p.m. Carlton/Wrenshall Raptors football game, according to the event flier. There will be hot dogs, chili and soup for sale, with all proceeds benefiting the Raptor Scoreboard Fund.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sept. 9 will include a variety of activities for the whole family, starting with a pancake breakfast from 7-11 a.m. at Wrenshall School. There will also be a 3-on-3 basketball tournament, a 5K run at 9 a.m. and a parade at noon.

After the parade, the Wrenshall Fire Hall will host an open house with ice cream, raffles and activities for children. Deer Park will host bingo, kids' carnival games, Crazy Hair and facepainting, a pie and bake sale, food and craft vendors, a dunk tank and a ball pit.

more about wrenshall

Children can also participate in a Crazy Duck Hunt.

"We have over 500 ducks that we’re hiding around town," Johnson said.

The ducks will be hidden between Wrenshall School and Deer Park. The child who collects the most ducks will win a prize, Johnson said.

The event will also see the return of Cow Patty Bingo, where people can buy tickets to bingo squares and winners get prizes if the cow does her business on their square. Tickets will be sold at Wrenshall School.

Bricks Wrenshall Pub will host a cornhole tournament following the parade and will have live music in the evening.

Families can stick around to watch a free screening of "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" at dusk.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone interested in a fundraising opportunity, in reserving a vendor spot or in joining the parade line-up should contact Johnson at 218-390-3610.

More by jen zettel-vandenhouten
Prep lacrosse
Prep
The Deep Dive: Cloquet School Board votes to add lacrosse
Both programs will be up and running for the spring season.
15h ago
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
A farm property with a pasture, farm buildings, and a red barn.
Local
Carlton County, Dontcha Know: Celebrating century farms
Aug 18
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
081221.n.pj.HospitalDiverting4.jpg
Local
CAFD Board OKs new ambulance purchase
Aug 16
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
001_5904.jpg
Local
Carlton County, Dontcha Know: Car shows, car meets and more
Aug 11
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten

Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
By Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten is the regional editor for Duluth Media Group, overseeing the Cloquet Pine Journal and the Superior Telegram.
What To Read Next
Fire truck
Local
Cloquet home destroyed by fire
6d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Jeremy James Lawrence_web
Local
Mountain Iron man missing after ATV trip to Duluth
6d ago
 · 
By  John Myers
Carlton Middle_High School_1.JPG
Local
Carlton School Board votes to reopen consolidation talks
Aug 22
 · 
By  Jess Waldbillig
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Dr. Ricard Puumala
Local
Longtime Carlton County coroner, family doctor leaves legacy
4d ago
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
Carlton/Wrenshall returns to the varsity field.
Prep
Prep football: Carlton/Wrenshall 'having fun' in return to varsity level
4d ago
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb
Britta Advances the ball up the field.
Prep
Prep girls soccer: Esko scores late, draws with Cloquet-Carlton
9h ago
 · 
By  Reagan Hoverman
Scouts paddle in canoe.
Northland Outdoors
Number of Boundary Waters visitors drops to pre-pandemic level
1d ago
 · 
By  John Myers