News | Local
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Wrenshall School Board certifies 1.58% tax levy increase

The total tax levy amount for the district is $1,517,669.53 for 2023.

Wrenshall School File.jpg
Wrenshall School
Clint Austin / 2021 File / Duluth News Tribune
Dylan Sherman
By Dylan Sherman
December 21, 2022 05:00 PM
WRENSHALL — The Wrenshall School Board approved its tax levy for 2023 with a 1.58% increase compared to last year, during its meeting Monday, Dec. 19.

Jennifer Smith, financial specialist with Arrowhead Regional Computing Consortium, presented the district's levy information during the truth in taxation portion of the meeting.

Smith explained that the increase will result in the district levying for a total of $1,517,669.53 compared to $1,494,058.59 in 2022.

The tax levy makes up 24% of the district's revenues, with the other portions including 66% from the state, 6% from federal sources and 4% from other local funding sources.

The district's expenses, excluding its building fund, are largely made up of employee salaries and benefits, with 52% going to salaries and 15.61% going toward benefits.

With regards to the district's ongoing budgeting process, the business manager Angela Lind said she would present a timeline at the board's Jan. 4 meeting on how officials should proceed in 2023.

This story originally contained an incorrect date for the board's January meeting. It was updated at 8:43 p.m. Dec. 21 with the correct date. It was originally posted at 5 p.m. Dec. 21. The Pine Journal regrets the error.

Dylan covers the local governments of Cloquet and Carlton County, as well as the Esko and Wrenshall school boards for the Cloquet Pine Journal.
