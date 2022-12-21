Wrenshall School Board certifies 1.58% tax levy increase

WRENSHALL — The Wrenshall School Board approved its tax levy for 2023 with a 1.58% increase compared to last year, during its meeting Monday, Dec. 19.

Jennifer Smith, financial specialist with Arrowhead Regional Computing Consortium, presented the district's levy information during the truth in taxation portion of the meeting.

Smith explained that the increase will result in the district levying for a total of $1,517,669.53 compared to $1,494,058.59 in 2022.

The tax levy makes up 24% of the district's revenues, with the other portions including 66% from the state, 6% from federal sources and 4% from other local funding sources.

The district's expenses, excluding its building fund, are largely made up of employee salaries and benefits, with 52% going to salaries and 15.61% going toward benefits.

With regards to the district's ongoing budgeting process, the business manager Angela Lind said she would present a timeline at the board's Jan. 4 meeting on how officials should proceed in 2023.

