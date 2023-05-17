99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Wrenshall School Board nears budget surplus recommendations, decision on superintendent

The board also approved the purchase of a new scoreboard to meet MSHSL shot clock requirements.

Wrenshall School
Wrenshall School.
Clint Austin / 2021 file / Duluth News Tribune
Teri Cadeau
By Teri Cadeau
May 16, 2023 at 10:06 PM

WRENSHALL — Final answers on the Wrenshall School District's budget for next school year and administration staff were not quite ready by Monday's board meeting, but were a lot closer.

Budget numbers move from red to black

After three rounds of budget cuts, the Wrenshall School Board reported Monday evening that the district budget for the 2023-24 school year, based on conservative enrollment number of 325, is showing a surplus of approximately $72,000. The board started with a budget deficit of over $300,000.

Wrenshall School
Local
PREVIOUSLY: Wrenshall School Board looks at budget questions, superintendent hiring and enrollment projections
A look at some of the items on Monday's school board agenda as discussed during the board's committee of the whole meeting Wednesday, April 12.
April 12, 2023 11:09 PM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau

There are a few remaining pieces yet to be ironed out, such as the district's administration staff for the next year, how much money will be spent on technology support and how much the district can expect in state funding.

"But can we say that for now, we have a balanced budget and require no additional cuts?" asked board member Mary Carlson.

"Correct," said treasurer Eric Ankrum.

ADVERTISEMENT

Superintendent search update

While the board didn't take any action on the superintendent search, Chair Nicole Krisak said that Jeff Pesta, of the three candidates interviewed the week prior, was present and going through negotiations with the district.

Wrenshall School
Local
PREVIOUSLY: Wrenshall School Board interviews superintendent finalists
Three finalists interviewed with the board during a special public meeting Monday, May 8.
May 11, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten

"Jeff is possibly our superintendent next year. We're in negotiations right now, so he's come to get to know the school and the board," Krisak said.

Pesta served as the superintendent of Deer River Public Schools from July 2020 to June 2022.

Scoreboard purchase imminent

The board approved the approximately $32,000 purchase of a new scoreboard. The scoreboard purchase is due to a new requirement for a shot clock by the Minnesota State High School League. Approximately $17,000 in funds have been raised through various donations and events to help offset the cost of the new board.

"We've had absolutely phenomenal community support," board member Ben Johnson said. "We're over the halfway mark and there's a lot of events and fundraisers going on to help get us all the way there. But I'd like to recommend that we make the move to order it now so we can get it in time for next year."

Board members voted unanimously to approve the purchase.

more about wrenshall schools
woman standing outside near school
Local
Reporting tool helps Cloquet Schools identify, help homeless students
Haley Kachinske said as many as 51 students are considered homeless in Cloquet, an increase due to the fact officials are able to more accurately identify students and connect them with resources.
May 11, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
Senior photo
Local
Wrenshall senior class gives up trip to help classmate
The class asked to donate more than $7,000 to their classmate, Janae Sjodin, who was injured in a serious car crash on March 24.
April 18, 2023 08:01 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
Wrenshall School Winter.jpg
Local
Wrenshall pivots to full-time superintendent search
To remain competitive in its superintendent search and to attract more applicants, the Wrenshall School Board decided to change its job posting.
March 21, 2023 11:39 AM
 · 
By  Dylan Sherman
IMG_8115.jpg
Local
Wrenshall students get hands-on experience with house project
Juniors and seniors are building the frame of a house that will be put up in the community in April.
March 16, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Dylan Sherman
Wrenshall School File.jpg
Local
Nearly $312K in cuts approved by Wrenshall School Board
The third phase of budget reductions sees the school board eliminate four teaching positions and lay off the current business manager, bringing the total amount cut to $383,000.
March 15, 2023 11:27 AM
 · 
By  Dylan Sherman
Wrenshall School File.jpg
Local
The Deep Dive: Where Wrenshall School Board is cutting costs
The school board has made two phases of budget cuts so far, with a third round to take place Tuesday, March 14.
March 09, 2023 02:24 PM
 · 
By  Dylan Sherman
Wrenshall School File.jpg
Local
Wrenshall Schools seek superintendent candidates
Applicants will be able to choose which option they want want to apply for: a half-time superintendent or a merged superintendent and principal position.
March 02, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dylan Sherman
Wrenshall Wrens logo.jpg
Local
Community Education Corner: Soul Fusion, Family Open Gym nights and more in Wrenshall
"Our next Family Open Gym will be on March 31 from 6-7 p.m.," writes Ashley Laveau.
February 21, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Ashley Laveau / Wrenshall Community Education
Wrenshall School
Local
2022-23 Wrenshall High School Quarter 2 Honor Roll
The second-quarter honor rolls for Wrenshall High School.
February 15, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Wrenshall School
Local
3 takeaways from the Feb. 13 Wrenshall School Board meeting
The Wrenshall School Board heard a letter from the Gay Straight Alliance about anti-bullying training, discussed a new possible new policy on library materials and results from the superintendent survey.
February 14, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau

Teri Cadeau
By Teri Cadeau
Teri Cadeau is a general assignment and neighborhood reporter for the Duluth News Tribune. Originally from the Iron Range, Cadeau has worked for several community newspapers in the Duluth area for eight years including: The Duluth Budgeteer News, Western Weekly, Weekly Observer, Lake County News-Chronicle and occasionally, the Cloquet Pine Journal. When not working, she's an avid reader and crafter.
What To Read Next
Cloquet City Hall Winter.jpg
Local
Cloquet approves storm debris removal project bid
May 17, 2023 12:14 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
File: Carlton High School
Local
Carlton School District focuses on 'real-world opportunities' with 4 course categories
May 16, 2023 12:36 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
Erika Shady and Kailee Kiminski
Local
K-12 bill would mean new mascot at Esko, other Minnesota schools
May 16, 2023 07:01 AM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Shortstop makes grab.
Prep
Prep report: Duluth East falls to Eden Prairie
May 16, 2023 11:05 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
An indoor view of the M Health Fairview Dome at the National Sports Center in Blaine, MN
Local
Esko Dome Club explores indoor youth sports facility
May 11, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
woman documents gravestones
Local
Northlandia: Cemetery-walking volunteers keep history, genealogy alive — and online
May 13, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
Runner clears the hurdle.
Prep
Prep track and field: Hermantown’s Harriman combines speed and power
May 16, 2023 10:29 PM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb