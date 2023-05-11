Wrenshall School Board interviews superintendent finalists

WRENSHALL — The Wrenshall School Board held interviews with three superintendent candidates during a special public meeting Monday, May 8.

The candidates interviewed were Jeff Pesta, who served as superintendent of Deer River Public Schools from July 2020 to June 2022; Glenn Klaphake, an educational leadership consultant from Litchfield, Minnesota; and John Regan IV, the superintendent of Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City Schools in Atwater, Minnesota.

The board originally sought to hire someone to serve as a part-time superintendent and part-time principal, but pivoted to a full-time superintendent after they did not receive many applications.

Current Wrenshall Superintendent Kimberly Belcastro announced her retirement late in 2022.

District office clerk Rosy Bradley told the Cloquet Pine Journal the board could vote to hire a superintendent as soon as its Monday, May 15, meeting. However, she said the agenda for the meeting has not yet been finalized.