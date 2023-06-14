Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW
Tuesday, June 13

News Local

Wrenshall School Board hires new part-time superintendent

Jeff Pesta of Deer River took over as superintendent on Tuesday, June 13.

Photo of a man posing for a photo
Jeff Pesta
Contributed / Jeff Pesta
By Jess Waldbillig
Today at 7:00 PM

WRENSHALL — The Wrenshall School Board approved a one-year contract for a new part-time superintendent at the Monday, June 12 school board meeting.

Jeff Pesta of Deer River took over for Kim Belcastro on Tuesday, June 13. His contract runs through June 30, 2024. School superintendent contracts typically start July 1, however, as Belcastro used the remainder of her paid time off, Pesta moved into the role immediately since the district cannot be without a superintendent, he said.

The school board approved a salary of $39,034 along with health and hospitalization and dental, life, and liability insurance. The district will also contribute a matching contribution of $25,000 into a tax-sheltered annuity plan, according to Pesta's contract. He will also receive coverage for expenses and fees for attending professional conferences and meetings with other educational agencies; auto and home damage reimbursement; and expense reimbursements for required training/education.

Pesta, who has nine years of experience as a superintendent and 25 years of experience as a school administrator, retired in September 2022, but said he has “a lot of experience that … can be helpful here."

“It will be fun after taking a break to come back and be in a school district, wear the colors, and be part of a team," he said.

Originally the Wrenshall School Board sought a full-time superintendent to replace Belcastro, who announced her retirement in 2022 after 11 years with the district. However, after hearing the recommendations from their business manager and Belcastro and taking into account the district's finances, the board opted for a part-time superintendent, said board Vice Chairperson Mary Carlson.

"The district is super excited about the part-time superintendent ... we're super excited to have him on board," said Carlson.

By Jess Waldbillig
Get Local

