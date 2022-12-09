Wrenshall School Board digs into proposed budget cuts

WRENSHALL — The Wrenshall School Board didn't take any action during a special budget meeting Thursday, Dec. 8, but they learned more about their options for planned budget cuts to fix the district's general fund deficit.

Officials expect a deficit of $229,500, and with other cashflow issues, Superintendent Kimberly Belcastro said officials are looking to cut $300,000 by the end of the school year.

The board already approved taking out a $500,000 loan to avert cashflow issues, but the cuts are necessary to fix the district's budget, as well as to repay the loan.

The board previously decided to make the cuts in three phases: one which was already approved for December; the second will occur in January; and the last cut will happen in the spring of 2023.

The board has decided $35,541.65 worth of cuts for phase one, after approving up to $50,000 worth of cuts, and revealed the positions affected, including a paraprofessional and a Wrens Club aid.

Board members were curious if there were any more options to reach the already approved $50,000. Board member Jack Eudy asked Angela Lind, the district's business manager, what her recommendation would be.

Lind said it would be difficult to make more cuts now. The way teacher's contracts are set up means it would cost more for officials to cut positions during the school year.

Officials will be looking to make a majority of its cuts in the spring as the district spends over 80% of its budget on salaries making it harder to make cuts elsewhere, Lind added.

Superintendent to retire

Belcastro also announced to the board that she would be retiring in January, but added she would be willing to stay on for the remainder of the school year.

"I made the decision I am leaving, " she said. "I can leave as early as Jan. 5, or I am willing to stay for the remainder of the school year if the new board is interested in me staying on at some capacity to help in the transition as a new person gets hired."

Belcastro's retirement would have varying effects on the board, depending on how many hours they might want her to stay on part-time.

If Belcastro were to remain at her current level of a 0.6 full-time equivalent employee, it would save the district $3,113, and if she were to stay on as a 0.4 FTE, it would save the district $16,182, according to district documents.

Board members also noted there would be a $33,783.87 payout of Belcastro's contract when she retires.

Belcastro did clarify that despite the payout, her retirement would still be a savings as the school district would not be paying for her additional benefits.

While board members did not discuss the ramifications of Belcastro's announcement in detail, board member Nicole Krisak said the board can look to possibly sharing of resources with the Carlton School District — which included the superintendent.

Bergman clarified and said the district has not opened discussion with Carlton yet, but it is something to think about with the news from Belcastro and the two districts expanding its sports cooperative agreement.

"We would hope they would be open to all options moving forward to keep the schools' focus on what is best for all of the students and our budgets," she said.

Additional cuts

Another large savings the district is looking to make during the second phase is $41,032 from the retirement of a math teacher. However, Belcastro said this would only provide temporary relief as the position would need to be filled by the next school year.

With the third phase of cuts being the biggest, but also slated to be effective September 2023, the board members learned which positions might be cut.

Officials would look to cut non-tenured positions, Belcastro said, as those positions are the lowest on the seniority list and also do not require the district to provide a reason why the person was let go. She noted that the board should look to cut as few positions as possible so current programming is not disrupted.

While the board hasn't taken any action on the third phase of cuts, board members were shown some options of non-tenured positions that could be cut by the district. They included elementary teachers or guidance counselors, special education teachers, and one science teacher.

Belcastro said depending on which positions the board wants to cut, she recommends notifying the employees impacted before April 1, so they are able to find another open job in education.

With the third phase of cuts, officials would also have a better idea of what the Minnesota Legislature would be doing when it comes to schools, whether they might increase reimbursements or funding for districts, Lind added.

The board can take action on or add cuts at its Dec. 19 board meeting, Belcastro said.

This story was updated at 12:25 p.m. Dec. 12, with clarification from School Board Chair Misty Bergman on the district's options of sharing resources with the Carlton School District. It was originally posted at 11:01 a.m. Dec. 9.