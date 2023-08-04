Stay informed. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Wood City Worship Festival returns for ninth time

The event will take place Aug. 12, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Veterans Park in Cloquet.

A drone photo of the 2017 Wood City Music Festival shows the crowd at Veteran Memorial Park in Cloquet.
Jess Waldbillig
August 04, 2023 at 5:08 PM

CLOQUET — Worship music will echo out of Veterans Park from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, with a Cloquet summer staple, the Wood City Worship Festival.

The event will be followed by a community-wide church service Sunday, Aug.13 at 11 a.m.

The lineup consists of:

  • 11:30 a.m. KBM Worship
  • 1:45 p.m. DGT Worship
  • 3:00 p.m. Presence Worship
  • 4:15 p.m. Tru-Serva
  • 5:30 p.m. Trampolines
  • 6:45 p.m. Brent Taylor
  • 8:30 p.m. We Are Messengers

The headliners, We Are Messengers, are a Tennessee-based worship band originally from Ireland.
“(The artists) will walk around and intermingle and they’ll talk with the crowd and interact with the crowd not just onstage but off stage, so I think that’s kind of a unique experience we get to provide for the public,” said Kingdom Builders Ministry board member Christina Nelson.

Nelson said that in addition to music, the free festival will also have food trucks, merchandise tents, a donation tent and a kids zone that will include bounce houses, face painting and games from 12-5 p.m.

Kingdom Builders Ministry is based out of Cloquet and serves as a connection hub for all of the area churches, Nelson shared.

“The festival is really cool because all the churches in our area come together on a more intimate level and on this bigger stage,” she said. “We collaborate on this stage to bring this festival to the community.”

The festival is run completely by volunteers from area churches and made possible by community donations.

For more information, visit Wood City Worship Festival's Facebook page or https://www.woodcityworshipfest.com/.

