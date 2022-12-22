Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Where to recycle fresh-cut Christmas trees

Christmas trees, like yard waste, are banned from landfills in Minnesota, but there are several sites in the area that will accept trees after the holidays for recycling.

Christmas Tree with Decorations
Christmas Tree with Decorations Near a Fireplace with Lights
Pasko Maksim - stock.adobe.com
By Staff reports
December 22, 2022 04:00 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

CARLTON COUNTY — Carlton County residents can recycle their fresh-cut Christmas trees during Treecycling, a free program with several drop-off locations.

Christmas trees, like yard waste, are banned from landfills in Minnesota, according to a news release from Carlton County.

All ornaments, lights, tree stands and tree bags should be removed before trees are brought to a Treecycling location.

Locations and the times they will accept trees include:

  • Sappi Fine Paper (Gatehouse entrance), East End Ave. B, Cloquet. Trees accepted from Dec. 23-Jan. 16.
  • WLSSD Materials Recovery Center, 4587 Ridgeview Road, Duluth. Trees accepted from Dec. 23-Jan. 31. Facility is closed Christmas Eve, Christmas and New Year's Day. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
  • WLSSD Yard Waste Compost Site, 2626 Courtland St., Duluth. Trees accepted from Dec. 23-Jan. 31. Open daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Moose Lake Compost Site (across from the city garage). Trees accepted from Dec. 23-Jan. 16.

For more locations within the region, visit wlssd.com
Residents with questions about the program should call Karola Dalen, Carlton County resource and recycling coordinator, at 218-384-9178 or email recycling@co.carlton.mn.us.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE LOCAL NEWS
Duluth SNOWSTORM
Local
Blizzard, storm warnings continue as winds increase Friday
South Shore snowbelt could see more snow into Christmas Day.
December 23, 2022 05:30 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
United States Postal Service
Members Only
Local
Staffing trouble, more packages mean delays for Duluth-area mail, carriers claim
Interviews with a quartet of current and former USPS mail carriers indicate that the Duluth post office is short of workers and is being asked to prioritize e-commerce deliveries over letters.
December 23, 2022 03:31 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
Matter of Record graphic
Local
Matters of Record for Dec. 23, 2022
As reported by Carlton County District Court.
December 23, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Brooklyn Nilsen, 8, of Carlton, helps her friend Wyatt Clark, 5, of Wrenshall, tie his skates
Local
Carlton County, Dontcha Know: Almost-Christmas edition
Read the latest news in the Carlton County, Dontcha Know newsletter published every Friday.
December 23, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Jen Zettel-Vandenhouten
Pine Journal Community calendar graphic
Local
Community Calendar: Carlton County DAV Christmas dinner, library events, Tech and Coffee and more
To submit an event to the community calendar, email news@pinejournal.com.
December 22, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Debra Madson Chris
Local
Christmas Lighting Challenge announces winners
Homes and businesses in Duluth, Superior, Cloquet and Hermantown participated.
December 22, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Moose Lake Community School.jpg
Local
2022-23 Moose Lake High School Trimester 1 Honor Roll
The first-trimester honor roll for Moose Lake High School.
December 22, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Cloquet Area Fire District headquarters
Local
Cloquet Area Fire District Board certifies 15.7% levy increase for 2023
The total levy for the district is $3,638,158, which is a 15.7% increase from the 2022 levy, which totaled $3,143,425.
December 21, 2022 08:42 PM
 · 
By  Dylan Sherman
Wrenshall School File.jpg
Local
Wrenshall School Board certifies 1.58% tax levy increase
The total tax levy amount for the district is $1,517,669.53 for 2023.
December 21, 2022 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Dylan Sherman
Cloquet city hall sign.jpg
Local
Cloquet Council OKs new utility rates for 2023
The new rate would add $3.95 to residential water bills, increasing the costs from $55.45 to $59.40 per month.
December 21, 2022 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Dylan Sherman

Related Topics: CARLTON COUNTY
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Barnum Bombers logo_web.jpg
Local
2022-23 Barnum High School Quarter 1 Honor Roll
The first-quarter honor roll for Barnum High School.
December 21, 2022 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Kevin Dupuis, right, the Chairman of the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, holds up his new Missing and Murdered Indigenious Relatives tribal license plate given to him by Roger Smith during a ceremony
Local
Fond du Lac, Bois Forte bands unveil tribal license plates raising MMIR awareness
The contractor producing the plates believes the Northland bands are the first entities, anywhere, to produce official license plates to raise awareness of missing and murdered Indigenous persons.
December 21, 2022 12:09 PM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Carlton High School Winter.jpg
Local
Community Education Corner: Try something new in Carlton
"I challenge you to attend a Community Education class this year. You may find a new hobby to enjoy; a new form of exercise that improves your body, mind or soul; and maybe, just maybe, you could find a new friend who is also trying out something for the first time as well," writes Daisy Rose.
December 21, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Daisy Rose / Carlton Community Education
Esko Eskomos logo_web.jpg
Local
2022-23 Esko High School Quarter 1 Honor Rolls
The first-quarter honor and merit rolls for Esko High School.
December 21, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports