Where to recycle fresh-cut Christmas trees
Christmas trees, like yard waste, are banned from landfills in Minnesota, but there are several sites in the area that will accept trees after the holidays for recycling.
CARLTON COUNTY — Carlton County residents can recycle their fresh-cut Christmas trees during Treecycling, a free program with several drop-off locations.
Christmas trees, like yard waste, are banned from landfills in Minnesota, according to a news release from Carlton County.
All ornaments, lights, tree stands and tree bags should be removed before trees are brought to a Treecycling location.
Locations and the times they will accept trees include:
- Sappi Fine Paper (Gatehouse entrance), East End Ave. B, Cloquet. Trees accepted from Dec. 23-Jan. 16.
- WLSSD Materials Recovery Center, 4587 Ridgeview Road, Duluth. Trees accepted from Dec. 23-Jan. 31. Facility is closed Christmas Eve, Christmas and New Year's Day. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
- WLSSD Yard Waste Compost Site, 2626 Courtland St., Duluth. Trees accepted from Dec. 23-Jan. 31. Open daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Moose Lake Compost Site (across from the city garage). Trees accepted from Dec. 23-Jan. 16.
For more locations within the region, visit wlssd.com
Residents with questions about the program should call Karola Dalen, Carlton County resource and recycling coordinator, at 218-384-9178 or email recycling@co.carlton.mn.us.
