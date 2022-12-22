Where to recycle fresh-cut Christmas trees

CARLTON COUNTY — Carlton County residents can recycle their fresh-cut Christmas trees during Treecycling, a free program with several drop-off locations.

Christmas trees, like yard waste, are banned from landfills in Minnesota, according to a news release from Carlton County.

All ornaments, lights, tree stands and tree bags should be removed before trees are brought to a Treecycling location.

Locations and the times they will accept trees include:



Sappi Fine Paper (Gatehouse entrance), East End Ave. B, Cloquet. Trees accepted from Dec. 23-Jan. 16.

WLSSD Materials Recovery Center, 4587 Ridgeview Road, Duluth. Trees accepted from Dec. 23-Jan. 31. Facility is closed Christmas Eve, Christmas and New Year's Day. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

WLSSD Yard Waste Compost Site, 2626 Courtland St., Duluth. Trees accepted from Dec. 23-Jan. 31. Open daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Moose Lake Compost Site (across from the city garage). Trees accepted from Dec. 23-Jan. 16.

For more locations within the region, visit wlssd.com

Residents with questions about the program should call Karola Dalen, Carlton County resource and recycling coordinator, at 218-384-9178 or email recycling@co.carlton.mn.us.