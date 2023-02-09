Walz visits Fond du Lac Reservation

CLOQUET — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz visited the Fond du Lac Reservation last week, the Band announced in a news release.

Walz met with tribal leaders and staff during an hour-long visit, where direct funding for Tribal Nations was discussed at length.

Band members asked the governor to consider funding from their perspective.

“It is imperative to give direct funding to Tribal Nations within the state of Minnesota; this will give FDL — or Tribal Nations — the ability to assess the Nation’s needs and have the flexibility to address them,” says FDL Secretary-Treasurer Robert Abramowski, according to the news release.

Walz "committed to disaggregating the proposed budget and follow up with the Band to discuss specific breakdowns," the news release said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cloquet Pine Journal reached out to Walz's office for comment on the visit. Messages were not returned by the Pine Journal's deadline.