Volunteer opportunities abound for Carlton County residents

CLOQUET — Volunteering during the holidays can be a powerful and meaningful experience and is a special way to give back.

There are many options in the community that make it easy to volunteer and can match a person's personal preference. Whether they are extroverted or introverted, enjoy physical labor or greeting strangers, there is an opportunity for everyone.

Benefits to giving back

When one volunteers, they give to the community, and receive in return.

Sue Butkiewicz, Northern Minnesota Field Rep for The Salvation Army said, “Giving of their time is important. It’s self-satisfying for a lot of them. They say it fills their heart to be able to help in the community and knowing they are helping so many others.”

There are many rewards that volunteers receive through giving of their time including professional development and personal health benefits.

“Volunteering improves employees' broader professional skill sets — it's an effective way to improve leadership skills. An active volunteer moves more easily into leadership roles,” said Sarah Buhs, executive director of United Way of Carlton County. “Doing good is also good for each individual. Studies show that volunteering helps a person's physical and mental health ... Feeling that you can help others makes a person also feel good about oneself.”

Helping the community

When community members step up and give of their time, it helps the entire community.

“It strengthens communities and helps those in need. A lot of nonprofit organizations cannot do their work or fulfill their mission without the help of volunteers," Buhs said.

People should check with their employer to learn about possible opportunities.

“Many businesses and organizations will support their employees to volunteer," Buhs said. "That not only helps the nonprofits in need of volunteers, but also gives the business recognition for supporting the community.”

Bell ringing with The Salvation Army

Bell ringers outside stores during the holidays are a common sight and an important fundraiser for The Salvation Army as it is essential for maintaining their mission. Without volunteer bell ringers, The Salvation Army would be limited in its mission to help people in need, Butkiewicz said.

“Bell ringing is our number one fundraiser for Carlton County. To keep us going and for us to be able to help the community, we need volunteers to ring the bell,” she says.

Cloquet resident Bob Nelson has been bell ringing since the early 2000s.

“I think it’s a very nice way to help others, which is the spirit of Christmas. It’s a very feel-good thing to do during the holiday season,” he said.

Each year, Nelson volunteers around 40 hours, typically in the evenings after work.

“I always choose Walmart outside, because that spot seems to be harder to fill,” he says. “There are always people I know that I don’t get to see very often that pass by and I get to say hi to them.”

There are other ways to volunteer with The Salvation Army as well.

“We have a food shelf in Cloquet. We’re open two days a week, on Mondays and Tuesdays,” Butkiewicz said. “We can use volunteers to help unload the trucks. We package up the boxes and we offer curbside pickup.”

The organization is also a recipient of donations collected at Bentleyville.

“We get food and toys from Bentleyville and it’s really nice to have volunteers help out with that,” she said.

To find available dates and times for bell ringing, visit registertoring.com. To volunteer with The Salvation Army in other ways, contact Butkiewicz at 218-879-1693 or 218-879-5447.

Additional opportunities

There are many ways to volunteer in the community. Buhs recommended people check with the United Way, Salvation Army, local schools or food shelves.

“Carlton County Volunteer Services are also looking for drivers or grocery shoppers. Each community has different nonprofit programs that are always seeking volunteers," she said.

Community organizations need volunteers to maintain their services.

“If we didn’t have those volunteers helping us, we wouldn’t be able to do a lot,” Butkiewicz said. “It keeps us here.”