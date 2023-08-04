Stay informed.
SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Show Search
Clear
Search Query
Submit Search
Read Today's Paper
Friday, August 4
Obituaries
Advertise with us
Advertise With Us
Agency Services
Digital Advertising
Print Advertising
Printing Services
TV Advertising
Video Services
News
Local
Minnesota
National
World
The Vault
Agweek
Weather
Sports
Prep
College
Pro
Northland Outdoors
Obituaries
Health
Business
Announcements
Opinion
Editorials
Columns
Letters
Lifestyle
Arts and Entertainment
Comics
Puzzles and Games
Community
Milestones
Contests
Podcasts
Listings
Classifieds
Legal Notices
JobsHQ
HomesHQ
Motors
Account
FCC Network
Profile
Newsletters
Help
Subscriber Benefits
Sections
Show Search
Clear
Search Query
Submit Search
Obituaries
Advertise with us
Stay informed.
SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sign in
Account
Stay informed.
SUBSCRIBE NOW!
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Local
Vintage rides roll out at 2023 Gordy's Curbside Classic Car Show
It was a hot night in Cloquet for some hot rods.
Enzo O’Connor, 1, of Cloquet pretends to drive his grandfather’s 1962 Chevy BelAir while Gus O’Connor, 4, of Cloquet explores the back seat during the Gordy’s Curbside Classic Car Show on Thursday, Aug. 3 in Cloquet.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
By
Clint Austin
Today at 12:56 AM
Share
Share this article
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Email
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
The Trust Project
What is this?
Thomas Schur, from left, Steve Carron and Brian Vidor, all of Mountain Iron, share stories near Vidor’s 1940 two-door sedan during the Gordy’s Curbside Classic Car Show on Thursday, Aug. 3 in Cloquet.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Thomas Schur, from left, Steve Carron and Brian Vidor, all of Mountain Iron, share stories near Vidor’s 1940 two-door sedan during the Gordy’s Curbside Classic Car Show on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Cloquet.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
People admire classic cars on display during the Gordy’s Curbside Classic Car Show on Thursday, Aug. 3 in Cloquet. Sever Lundquist with Gordy’s estimated that there were about 125 vehicles that participated this year which is a bit down from previous years. Lundquist believes the hot weather was a factor.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
The geometry of a headlight and contrasting grille seen on a 1947 Ford pickup truck owned by John and Val Zack of Cloquet during the Gordy’s Curbside Classic Car Show on Thursday, Aug. 3 in Cloquet.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Gordy’s Hi Hat employee Gabe Zago uses brightly colored wands to direct traffic during the Gordy’s Curbside Classic Car Show on Thursday, Aug. 3 in Cloquet.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Tom Peters, left, of Two Harbors, chats with Brian Vidor of Mountain Iron during the Gordy’s Curbside Classic Car Show on Thursday, Aug. 3, in Cloquet.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
A 1961 Corvette convertible owned by Harv Burski seen during the Gordy’s Curbside Classic Car Show on Thursday, Aug. 3 in Cloquet.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
The engine compartment of a 1940 Pontiac two-door sedan owned by Brian Vidor of Mountain Iron shown during the Gordy’s Curbside Classic Car Show on Thursday, Aug. 3 in Cloquet.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
A 1940 Pontiac hood ornament sits on the transition of the waterfall chrome trim on a two-door sedan during the Gordy’s Curbside Classic Car Show on Thursday, Aug. 3 in Cloquet.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
A 1967 International Scout owned by Audra Carlson of Wrenshall on display during the Gordy’s Curbside Classic Car Show on Thursday, Aug. 3 in Cloquet.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Chris Simmons of Cloquet starts his 1981 Pontiac Firebird during the Gordy’s Curbside Classic Car Show on Thursday, Aug. 3 in Cloquet. The annual car show has been going on for over 30 years according to Dan Lundquist with Gordy's Hi Hat.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
A classic Ford coupe is reflected in the chrome bumper of a 1959 Plymouth Fury during the Gordy’s Curbside Classic Car Show on Thursday, Aug. 3 in Cloquet.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Kevin Rice gets the Generational Award for his 1978 Camero during the Gordy’s Curbside Classic Car Show on Thursday, Aug. 3 in Cloquet.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Dawn Bergh accepts the Shirley’s Choice award for her 1958 Edsel during the Gordy’s Curbside Classic Car Show on Thursday, Aug. 3 in Cloquet.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Harv Burski accepts a trophy for his 1961 Corvette convertible during the Gordy’s Curbside Classic Car Show on Thursday, Aug. 3 in Cloquet.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Brian Vidor, left, of Mountain Iron, accepts the Gordy’s Choice Award for his 1940 Pontiac from Dan Lundquist during the Gordy’s Curbside Classic Car Show on Thursday, Aug. 3 in Cloquet.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Share
Share this article
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Email
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
The Trust Project
What is this?
By
Clint Austin
A photographer at the Duluth News Tribune since August 2003.
Twitter
Instagram
Facebook
What To Read Next
Local
Ojibwe Storytime highlights local author, Indigenous culture
2h ago
·
By
Jess Waldbillig
Local
Stauber quiet on latest Trump indictment
17h ago
·
By
Jimmy Lovrien
Local
Moratorium temporarily halts green cemetery in Blackhoof Township
21h ago
·
By
Jess Waldbillig
Get Local
ADVERTISEMENT
Must Reads
Local
Community Calendar: Esko Fun Days and more
21h ago
·
By
Staff reports
Local
Vintage rides roll out at 2023 Gordy's Curbside Classic Car Show
8h ago
·
By
Clint Austin
Local
Stauber quiet on latest Trump indictment
17h ago
·
By
Jimmy Lovrien
Northland Outdoors
Northland Nature: Orthoptera chirp away in August
3h ago
·
By
Larry Weber
We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.