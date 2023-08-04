Stay informed. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, August 4

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Vintage rides roll out at 2023 Gordy's Curbside Classic Car Show

It was a hot night in Cloquet for some hot rods.

classic car show
Enzo O’Connor, 1, of Cloquet pretends to drive his grandfather’s 1962 Chevy BelAir while Gus O’Connor, 4, of Cloquet explores the back seat during the Gordy’s Curbside Classic Car Show on Thursday, Aug. 3 in Cloquet.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Clint Austin
By Clint Austin
Today at 12:56 AM
classic car show
Thomas Schur, from left, Steve Carron and Brian Vidor, all of Mountain Iron, share stories near Vidor’s 1940 two-door sedan during the Gordy’s Curbside Classic Car Show on Thursday, Aug. 3 in Cloquet.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
classic car show
Thomas Schur, from left, Steve Carron and Brian Vidor, all of Mountain Iron, share stories near Vidor’s 1940 two-door sedan during the Gordy’s Curbside Classic Car Show on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Cloquet.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
classic car show
People admire classic cars on display during the Gordy’s Curbside Classic Car Show on Thursday, Aug. 3 in Cloquet. Sever Lundquist with Gordy’s estimated that there were about 125 vehicles that participated this year which is a bit down from previous years. Lundquist believes the hot weather was a factor.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
classic car show
The geometry of a headlight and contrasting grille seen on a 1947 Ford pickup truck owned by John and Val Zack of Cloquet during the Gordy’s Curbside Classic Car Show on Thursday, Aug. 3 in Cloquet.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
classic car show
Gordy’s Hi Hat employee Gabe Zago uses brightly colored wands to direct traffic during the Gordy’s Curbside Classic Car Show on Thursday, Aug. 3 in Cloquet.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
classic car show
Tom Peters, left, of Two Harbors, chats with Brian Vidor of Mountain Iron during the Gordy’s Curbside Classic Car Show on Thursday, Aug. 3, in Cloquet.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
classic car show
A 1961 Corvette convertible owned by Harv Burski seen during the Gordy’s Curbside Classic Car Show on Thursday, Aug. 3 in Cloquet.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
classic car show
The engine compartment of a 1940 Pontiac two-door sedan owned by Brian Vidor of Mountain Iron shown during the Gordy’s Curbside Classic Car Show on Thursday, Aug. 3 in Cloquet.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
classic car show
A 1940 Pontiac hood ornament sits on the transition of the waterfall chrome trim on a two-door sedan during the Gordy’s Curbside Classic Car Show on Thursday, Aug. 3 in Cloquet.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
classic car show
A 1967 International Scout owned by Audra Carlson of Wrenshall on display during the Gordy’s Curbside Classic Car Show on Thursday, Aug. 3 in Cloquet.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
classic car show
Chris Simmons of Cloquet starts his 1981 Pontiac Firebird during the Gordy’s Curbside Classic Car Show on Thursday, Aug. 3 in Cloquet. The annual car show has been going on for over 30 years according to Dan Lundquist with Gordy's Hi Hat.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
classic car show
A classic Ford coupe is reflected in the chrome bumper of a 1959 Plymouth Fury during the Gordy’s Curbside Classic Car Show on Thursday, Aug. 3 in Cloquet.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
classic car show
Kevin Rice gets the Generational Award for his 1978 Camero during the Gordy’s Curbside Classic Car Show on Thursday, Aug. 3 in Cloquet.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
classic car show
Dawn Bergh accepts the Shirley’s Choice award for her 1958 Edsel during the Gordy’s Curbside Classic Car Show on Thursday, Aug. 3 in Cloquet.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
classic car show
Harv Burski accepts a trophy for his 1961 Corvette convertible during the Gordy’s Curbside Classic Car Show on Thursday, Aug. 3 in Cloquet.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
classic car show
Brian Vidor, left, of Mountain Iron, accepts the Gordy’s Choice Award for his 1940 Pontiac from Dan Lundquist during the Gordy’s Curbside Classic Car Show on Thursday, Aug. 3 in Cloquet.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Clint Austin
By Clint Austin
A photographer at the Duluth News Tribune since August 2003.
What To Read Next
A woman poses in a sunflower field.
Local
Ojibwe Storytime highlights local author, Indigenous culture
2h ago
 · 
By  Jess Waldbillig
President Donald Trump welcomes Minnesota 8th Congressional candidate Pete Stauber to the stage at Amsoil Arena in Duluth Wednesday evening. A capacity crowd of 8,372 people were in attendance. (Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com)
Local
Stauber quiet on latest Trump indictment
17h ago
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
3FE427CF-347B-41A5-B925-C1048E6D2C69_1_201_a.jpeg
Local
Moratorium temporarily halts green cemetery in Blackhoof Township
21h ago
 · 
By  Jess Waldbillig
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Band rides in a trailer while playing music
Local
Community Calendar: Esko Fun Days and more
21h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
classic car show
Local
Vintage rides roll out at 2023 Gordy's Curbside Classic Car Show
8h ago
 · 
By  Clint Austin
President Donald Trump welcomes Minnesota 8th Congressional candidate Pete Stauber to the stage at Amsoil Arena in Duluth Wednesday evening. A capacity crowd of 8,372 people were in attendance. (Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com)
Local
Stauber quiet on latest Trump indictment
17h ago
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
Northland Nature_shield katydid
Northland Outdoors
Northland Nature: Orthoptera chirp away in August
3h ago
 · 
By  Larry Weber