USG to invest $38.5M in Cloquet plant

CLOQUET — The Cloquet USG plant is seeking to replace a 65-year-old dryer at a cost of $38.5 million.

The older of the facility's two dryers, which is 400 feet long, is the target of the investment, said USG Cloquet Plant Manager Jenna Leger. The USG Cloquet plant, which manufactures ceiling tiles, is celebrating its 100th anniversary this summer.

The dryer is “one of the largest pieces of equipment in [the] manufacturing process; it simply does dry the ceiling tiles … and it's ready, it's due for a replacement,” Leger said.

USG operations manager Matt Boyer talks about the process of the moist tile board being shaped before going into the dryer during a tour of the business in Cloquet on Wednesday morning, June 14. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

The dryer holds 12 decks of board at a time; once the process begins, it takes about two hours.

Because of the dryer’s size, replacing it is a “huge project that [doesn’t] happen every five years, 10 years — it’s a generational project,” according to USG Operations Manager Matt Boyer.

Boyer said the project will also provide opportunities for local contractors including millwrights, iron workers, electricians, and pipefitters, and that about 50-70 workers are expected to be on site.

“Shift workers will be working around the clock to demolish and replace the dryer,” said Boyer, which will be about a three- to five-month process.

USG operations manager Matt Boyer, left, and plant manager Jenna Leger walk near the newer of two dryers on site during a tour of the business in Cloquet on Wednesday morning, June 14. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

The project could begin in June 2024, according to Cloquet Community Development Director Holly Hansen.

To help pay for the dryer, the Cloquet City Council agree June 6 to submit an application for a Minnesota Investment Fund Grant on behalf of USG. If approved by the state, the MIF grant would give USG $300,000 toward the $38.5 million investment, according to Hansen.

Funds from MIF are awarded to local units of government to help businesses expand. The grants require a minimum private investment; job creation or retention; and wages paid from the company, according to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development website.

Hansen explained the process as the city submitting the MIF application on behalf of the business seeking funds from the state.

A giant sheet of ceiling tile enters into the third level of the newer of two 400-foot long dryers on site at USG in Cloquet on Wednesday morning, June 14. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

The company has committed to retaining 300 jobs at the Cloquet plant. USG currently has approximately 320 employees at the facility, according to Cloquet City Council documents.

“We’re really excited about this upgrade to our equipment because we know it will allow us to … continue to be a good employer in Cloquet,” Leger said.

Sean Rooney, a consultant for USG from Ryan Companies who attended the June 6 City Council meeting via telephone, works with USG to identify investment incentives for the company. In Cloquet, he said that mainly looks like revamping equipment, specifically, the dryer replacement.

Rooney added, “Jobs won’t be created here because the goal is retention; these are well-paying jobs with an average salary of $61,000 plus benefits.”

Hansen emphasized that the city “is excited to be the applicant on behalf of this business … it’s a nice nod forward to show that we’re supporting them for being here and retaining jobs and investing into the building.”

USG operations manager Matt Boyer, right, talks to plant manager Jenna Leger next to the newer of two 400-foot dryers on site during a tour of the business in Cloquet on Wednesday morning, June 14. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram