USDA accepts applications for home purchase, repair

DATELINE — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has funds available to low-income individuals and families seeking to buy or repair a home in a rural area, according to a news release.

The Direct Home Loan Program offers financing to qualified applicants that are unable to qualify for traditional financing, the news release said. No down payment is required, and the interest rate could be as low as 1% with a subsidy. Applicants must meet income and credit guidelines and demonstrate repayment ability.

The maximum loan amount is $40,000 at a 1% interest rate, repayable for a 20-year term. The loan can be used to improve or modernize homes and do essential repairs, the news release said. Grants of up to $10,000 are available to homeowners age 62 and older and must be used to remove health or safety hazards.

For more information or to speak with a USDA Rural Development Housing Specialist, visit www.rd.usda.gov/mn.