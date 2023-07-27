Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, July 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

USDA accepts applications for home purchase, repair

For more information or to speak with a USDA Rural Development Housing Specialist, visit www.rd.usda.gov/mn.

blue "sale pending" sign on pole
Closeup of a "Sale Pending" real estate sign outside a residential single-family house on the market. Pandemic housing market frenzy concept.
hapabapa / Getty Images / iStockphoto
By Staff reports
Today at 10:00 AM

DATELINE — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has funds available to low-income individuals and families seeking to buy or repair a home in a rural area, according to a news release.

The Direct Home Loan Program offers financing to qualified applicants that are unable to qualify for traditional financing, the news release said. No down payment is required, and the interest rate could be as low as 1% with a subsidy. Applicants must meet income and credit guidelines and demonstrate repayment ability.

The maximum loan amount is $40,000 at a 1% interest rate, repayable for a 20-year term. The loan can be used to improve or modernize homes and do essential repairs, the news release said. Grants of up to $10,000 are available to homeowners age 62 and older and must be used to remove health or safety hazards.

For more information or to speak with a USDA Rural Development Housing Specialist, visit www.rd.usda.gov/mn.

READ MORE LOCAL NEWS
07xx21.N.PJ.CarltonDazeC5.jpg
Local
Community Calendar: Carlton Daze and more
To submit an event to the community calendar, email news@pinejournal.com.
48m ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Three generations of women stand holding locks of their cut hair
Local
Three generations of Esko family donate to Locks of Love
Cindy McCabe, her daughter Amy Raisanen and Raisanen's daughter, Hailey, made their donations Wednesday, July 26.
5h ago
 · 
By  Jess Waldbillig
Float commemorating 100 years of Esko Schools
Local
Esko Fun Days set to kick off
"It’s just a fun celebration, lots of free events, lots of free activities,” said Esko Community Partnership board member Amy Feely.
17h ago
 · 
By  Jess Waldbillig
Rockin Robbins 072523 001.jpg
Local
Photos: Rockin' Robbins features a little bit of blues and rock and roll
West Addison Blues, The Crown Jewels highlight third Rockin' Robbins outdoor concert of 2023.
19h ago
 · 
By  Macy Moore
United Way logo_web.jpg
Local
Second annual BBQ and Backpacks event set
The deadline to register for backpacks is Tuesday, Aug. 1.
1d ago
 · 
By  Jess Waldbillig
Mike Block and his wife Kim Dailey stand in front of an Allis-Chalmers WC that she bought for him as a gift.
Arts and Entertainment
What you need to know about this year’s Sebeka Red Eye River Days
The Sebeka Red Eye River Days will feature a tractor exhibit, a kiddie tractor pull, a slowest tractor race, free parade entry and a breakfast tractor drive with an inaugural tractor show this year.
1d ago
 · 
By  Frank Lee
Performers play a song on each others helmets.
Local
Photos: Science meets circus at Duluth Public Library
The Wisconsin duo returned Tuesday for their 25th visit.
1d ago
 · 
By  Jed Carlson
061021.N.PJ.PLACommittee.jpg
Local
Carlton County Board OKs $100K grant for DWI officer
The Carlton County Board of Commissioners approved a grant worth $100,926.76 to fund a DWI safety officer. The grant will cover the officer’s wages, fringe benefits and insurance.
2d ago
 · 
By  Jess Waldbillig
080819.N.PJ.NationalNightOut_6.jpg
Local
National Night Out makes its way back to Veterans Park
National Night Out hasn't been celebrated in Veterans Park since 2019. The free community event will take place Aug. 1.
2d ago
 · 
By  Jess Waldbillig
Children go down a water slide at the beach
Members Only
Local
Photos: Cooling off at Pinehurst Park Beach
Community members took advantage of 75-degree temperatures Friday, July 21 to enjoy the Beach at Pinehurst Park in Cloquet.
3d ago
 · 
By  Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Game Night with Lucky Duck 072123 001.jpg
Local
Photos: Board games and brews highlight Game Night with Lucky Duck
4d ago
 · 
By  Macy Moore
smooke-obscured sun over Duluth
Local
Air-quality alert issued for northern Minnesota
4d ago
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
A gavel with books behind it.
Local
Former Cloquet police officer charged with swindle, fraud
5d ago
 · 
By  Peter Passi
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
bearded man with long hair
Minnesota
Former Moose Lake security counselor charged in 1984 homicide
1d ago
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
080819.N.PJ.NationalNightOut_6.jpg
Local
National Night Out makes its way back to Veterans Park
2d ago
 · 
By  Jess Waldbillig
Children go down a water slide at the beach
Members Only
Local
Photos: Cooling off at Pinehurst Park Beach
3d ago
 · 
By  Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal
A gavel with books behind it.
Local
Former Cloquet police officer charged with swindle, fraud
5d ago
 · 
By  Peter Passi