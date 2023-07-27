Three generations of Esko family donate to Locks of Love

CLOQUET — Three generations, upwards of 40 inches of hair.

Esko resident Cindy McCabe and her daughter Amy Raisanen have been growing out their hair to donate to Locks of Love for years.

Raisanen said they’ve donated at least six times together, taking about 2 1/2 to 3 years to grow out their hair each time.

On Wednesday, July 26, Raisanen’s 11 year old daughter, Hailey, took part in the tradition at Nu Luxe Salon in Cloquet for her first Locks of Love donation.

Hailey said she wanted to donate because her mom does and that “it just feels really good to do it and more people should try to do it.”

Locks of Love is a nonprofit organization that uses donated ponytails to make hair prosthetics free of charge for financially disadvantaged children with medical hair loss.

Raisanen noted that some salons will take care of the donation and that there are a few guidelines for donating hair, otherwise there’s just a form on the Locks of Love website people fill out prior to mailing their donation.

When Hailey’s cut was done, she waited for Nu Luxe Salon owner and stylist Bree Morton to put some product in her hair. She turned smiling to her mom and grandma and beamed, “I’m really happy with it.”

11-year-old Hailey Raisanen of Esko gets her hair cut for her first Locks of Love donation by Bree Morton at Nu Luxe Salon in Cloquet on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Jess Waldbillig / Pine Journal

For McCabe and Raisanen, the decision to donate their chopped locks has always been simple.

“My girls always had long hair and members of our family have had cance and it's a very good thing to do,” said McCabe. “There’s so many people that are in need of hair that their self-esteem really depends upon it, and it shouldn't, but it really is helpful.”

Raisanen added that growing out her hair and donating it is just something she does.

“Instead of cutting it off and going to the garbage, I just wait and let it go to something good,” she said.