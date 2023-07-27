Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Three generations of Esko family donate to Locks of Love

Cindy McCabe, her daughter Amy Raisanen and Raisanen's daughter, Hailey, made their donations Wednesday, July 26.

Three generations of women stand holding locks of their cut hair
Hailey Raisanen, left, Amy Raisanen, center, and Cindy McCabe, right, stand holding their Locks of Love donations on Wednesday, July 26, at Nu Luxe Salon in Cloquet.
Contributed / Amy Raisanen
Jess Waldbillig
By Jess Waldbillig
Today at 7:00 AM

CLOQUET — Three generations, upwards of 40 inches of hair.

Esko resident Cindy McCabe and her daughter Amy Raisanen have been growing out their hair to donate to Locks of Love for years.

Raisanen said they’ve donated at least six times together, taking about 2 1/2 to 3 years to grow out their hair each time.

On Wednesday, July 26, Raisanen’s 11 year old daughter, Hailey, took part in the tradition at Nu Luxe Salon in Cloquet for her first Locks of Love donation.

Hailey said she wanted to donate because her mom does and that “it just feels really good to do it and more people should try to do it.”

Locks of Love is a nonprofit organization that uses donated ponytails to make hair prosthetics free of charge for financially disadvantaged children with medical hair loss.

Raisanen noted that some salons will take care of the donation and that there are a few guidelines for donating hair, otherwise there’s just a form on the Locks of Love website people fill out prior to mailing their donation.

When Hailey’s cut was done, she waited for Nu Luxe Salon owner and stylist Bree Morton to put some product in her hair. She turned smiling to her mom and grandma and beamed, “I’m really happy with it.”

A young girl gets her hair cut at a salon
11-year-old Hailey Raisanen of Esko gets her hair cut for her first Locks of Love donation by Bree Morton at Nu Luxe Salon in Cloquet on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.
Jess Waldbillig / Pine Journal

For McCabe and Raisanen, the decision to donate their chopped locks has always been simple.

“My girls always had long hair and members of our family have had cance and it's a very good thing to do,” said McCabe. “There’s so many people that are in need of hair that their self-esteem really depends upon it, and it shouldn't, but it really is helpful.”

Raisanen added that growing out her hair and donating it is just something she does.

“Instead of cutting it off and going to the garbage, I just wait and let it go to something good,” she said.

Jess Waldbillig
By Jess Waldbillig
Jess Waldbillig graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Superior with a Bachelor of Arts in writing and communication in May 2023 and started with the Pine Journal in June 2023. She previously worked with the University of Minnesota Extension in Youth Development with 4-H. When she isn't working she enjoys reading, hiking, exploring the region, and curating Spotify playlists.
Get Local

Must Reads
